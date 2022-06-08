Nicholas Kontaxis Uses Art to Communicate and His Solo Exhibit Is a Must-See

“Flipping Out” alum Jenni Pulos is shining the spotlight on her nephew Nicholas Kontaxis, an incredible artist close to her heart.

The 26-year-old is a self-taught abstract expressionist painter who Jenni says “was diagnosed with a brain tumor at a young age.”

She says he’s suffered “75,000 seizures in his life,” which left him unable to speak, so he turned to art as a way to communicate.

His big, bold abstract paintings are now on display at his solo exhibition “Catch Me” at the UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills, which runs through July 3.

When UTA art agent Arthur Lewis saw Nicholas’ work for the first time, he was blown way. He told “Extra” the paintings are “beautiful efforts of love that just pour out on the canvas… He is an extraordinary painter.”

Jenni praised his colorful canvases too, saying, “His art brings love and joy and just the power to carry on.”

Nicholas’ mom Krisann was also at the show, sharing with “Extra” a message of hope. “Have hope, have joy, have love… They are yours to keep and nothing can take them away,” she said.

For more, visit Nicholas’ website and the UTA Artist Space page for more details on “Catch Me.”