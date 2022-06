When you stop to think about it, flash drives are an incredible piece of technology. In 1956, the first computer with built-in storage became available in the form of IBM's 305 RAMAC, (via History Daily). It weighed 2,000 pounds and was about the size of a bathroom stall. It had a whopping 5 megabytes of storage capacity. Today, for less than the cost of a meal at a restaurant you can get flash drives smaller than your finger with storage in excess of a terabyte, a 200,000-fold increase in capacity.

