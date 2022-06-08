Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $57.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.45. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.78 per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $352.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $329 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.30 to $3.50. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.39.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $350 million to $370 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $347 million.

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.60 to $10 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion.

