WSU seeks program coordinator for 4-H youth

During one of the last regular San Juan Island School District Board meetings, farewells and tributes were given to the seven well-loved employees retiring this year, some of who have been with the district for decades. Retirees include teachers Michael Biggers, Erin Bristow, Jenny Wilson, paraeducator Lynne Williams, teacher and high school counselor Gordy Waite, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Maude Cumming, as well as two transportation employees, Pauline Powell and Kris Dayvincent. The Journal reached out to each of them to see what is in store for them next.
