Florida State

Kroger grocery chain coming to South Florida

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Floridians will soon have another grocery store to choose from when doing their weekly groceries....

www.local10.com

Comments / 8

f.u.have a nice day
2d ago

Publix has gone so down hill as far as their produce + nothing much is local, cucumbers from Guatemala, peppers from Holland, blueberries from Peru, mangoes from Mexico, all while it's in season in FL!

Reply
4
Richard Burrell
3d ago

good...I'm sick of Publix high prices ..they are too busy funding treason Rallys on January 6th...

Reply
8
850wftl.com

Kroger is expanding to South Florida!

Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is coming to South Florida. The retailer announced it will open its first facility which will bring 200 new jobs to Opa-Locka and neighboring communities. Kroger will allow families to get their groceries and essential items delivered to their doors using refrigerated vans.
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

Kroger Opens its First South Florida Facility

[MIAMI] – Propelled by steady growth, The Kroger Co., announced Kroger Delivery now serves customers in South Florida with the opening of a new spoke location in Miami. The 60,000-square-foot spoke facility, in collaboration with the Fulfillment Center in Groveland, FL, will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that efficiently expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers.
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Michelin’s First Guide to Florida Is Here. Here Are the 15 Restaurants Receiving Stars.

Click here to read the full article. Florida’s bid for a Michelin Guide has paid off—quite literally. After the Sunshine State’s tourism board paid $150,000 for the Michelin Guide to come and rate its restaurants, 15 Florida spots are now the lucky recipients of coveted Michelin stars. Michelin released its new ratings on Thursday, bringing the tire company-turned-gastronomic guide to a fifth American locale (joining California, Chicago, Washington, DC and New York). In all, there are now four one-star restaurants in Orlando, 10 one-star restaurants in Miami and one two-star restaurant in Miami. The highest honors went to L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

This Tampa Bay City Is One Of The Best For First Time Home Buyers

The housing market in Florida has been on fire and this Tampa Bay city has been ranked one of the best for first-time home buyers. SmartAsset.com recently conducted a study to find the best cities in the country for first-time home buyers. Cities in this study were ranked by livability, affordability, employment opportunities, and home market favorability. Out of the 181 cities compared, here are the Top 25:
TAMPA, FL
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Why does Palm Beach County always have the highest gas prices in Florida?

The national average price of gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon this week for the first time ever, according to GasBuddy. Prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. inventories have continued falling since the start of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand entering the summer, GasBuddy reports. Also, the Russian war in Ukraine has had an affect, according to Gas Buddy.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

$50 scratch-off ticket turns into $1 million for Florida woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A 50-year-old Florida woman is $820,000 richer after buying a $50 scratch-off lottery ticket at a deli in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. Florenda Zelaya claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game Thursday at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. She took...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Click10.com

June 2022 Community Calendar

Now – Sunday, Sept.11. The four funny “heroes in a half shell” will share life lessons and team-building skills with their crime-fighting tactics. Families will be transported to the underground home of the crime-fighting heroes to see what really happens in their secret hideaway. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brothers Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello invite families to their New York City sewer lair to train together and learn about the Turtles’ comedic, skillful strategies.
MIAMI, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘March For Our Lives’ events to be held across Florida Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - March For Our Lives, a gun legislation activism group, is planning marches around the country Saturday. The group first marched in 2018 after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida. In addition to a large event in Washington D.C., smaller marches are being planned around the country.
SARASOTA, FL
L. Cane

4 Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Staycation

According to Webster's dictionary, a staycation is a vacation spent at home or nearby. Many individuals or families choose to explore all the exciting things their hometown or nearby surroundings offers when they opt to stay close to home for vacation. Taking a staycation isn't a rare experience. With gas prices and inflation at high levels, 28% of Americans are opting for staycations in 2022, according to a survey from Bankrate.com.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

SWFL cities among Florida top 100 places with highest monthly bills

Marco Island ranks 13th among Florida’s cities with the most expensive monthly bills, according to data from doxoINSIGHTS’ 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market report, which considered mortgage, rent; auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable and internet and phone, health insurance, mobile phone, alarm and security and life insurance. Marco residents are paying an average of $2,453 on their monthly bills while Naples checked in at 65th with an average of $2,004 and Fort Myers at 100th with $1,852 spent monthly.
MARCO ISLAND, FL

