Three things to know about IRS notices and stimulus money – including how to avoid fines

TAXPAYERS who tried to claim the recovery rebate credit or stimulus money on their 2021 federal tax returns are getting some bad news.

Millions of Americans are learning they don't qualify for the cash back from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The IRS has said this tax filing season that it's seeing mistakes in claims related to the recovery rebate credit or child tax credits (CTC).

We outline what errors can occur which will delay your IRS tax refund.

1. Information error

The IRS started sending out notices to people whose information on tax returns did not match IRS records.

CP2100 and CP2100A notices are sent twice a year.

This includes an initial mailing in September and October and a second mailing in April of the following year.

The notices inform payers that the information on the return is missing a taxpayer identification number (TIN), has an incorrect name or a combination of both.

If you received a notice, it's important to address it as this could further delay any refund owed to you.

2. Math error

The National Taxpayer Advocate, an independent organization within the IRS, said the agency sent out more than 9.4million math error notices in April.

Some of those math errors include:

Dependents are over the age limit

Primary or secondary Social Security number is missing or incorrect

Adjusted gross income (AGI) is greater than the limit allowed to claim

Amount was incorrectly computed

3. Stimulus money was not for everyone

The third economic impact payment equaled up to $1,400 for each eligible person or $2,800 for couples.

An additional $1,400 was given for each qualifying dependent.

Not everyone qualified for this third stimulus payment as it was based on income.

The following taxpayers did not qualify:

Individuals with an adjusted gross income above $80,000

Married couples filing jointly with an AGI above $160,000

Head of household with an AGI above $120,000

The third round of stimulus money was based on your 2019 and 2020 tax return information.

How can you fix an incorrect tax return?

The IRS said if you discover an error after filing your return, you may need to amend your return.

The IRS may correct mathematical, clerical errors on a return and may accept returns without certain required forms or schedules.

In these instances, there's no need to amend your return.

Otherwise, you may need to file Form 1040-X, an amended US individual income tax return.

This can be done electronically or by paper filing.

The IRS said Form 1040-X can take up to 16 weeks to process once the agency receives it.

Where's My Amended Return? can get you the status of your amended returns for the current tax year and up to three prior tax years.

How will you know if you owe a penalty?

The IRS said if you owe a penalty, it will send you a notice or letter by mail.

The notice or letter will tell you about the penalty, the reason for the charge and what to do next.

These notices and letters include an identification number.

You will need to verify the information in your notice or letter is correct.

If you can resolve the issue in your notice or letter, a penalty may not apply.

