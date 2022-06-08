Over $500k coming to Cambria County justice programs

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Over $500,000 in state grants are coming to Cambria County to support local justice programs.

State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced Wednesday that $586,381 will benefit three grants.

The following grants were awarded statewide by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency included:

Cambria County, $193,450 to support intermediate punishment programs designed to divert people from jail and provide treatment for substance or mental health disorders

Cambria/Somerset Victim Services INC., $302,931 to help fund project Safe and Smart in schools.

Cambria County commissioners, $90,000 to help fund the continuation of the county’s Intermediate Punishment Treatment Program.

“As the founder of the Blue Lives Matters Caucus in Harrisburg, I’ve always been a strong proponent for funding our local police departments, while also making sure our entire criminal justice system has the resources it needs to keep local citizens safe,” Burns said. “I’ve heard concerns about public safety from many local families, and I’m committed to making our streets – and schools – safe.”

