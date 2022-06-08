ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Over $500k coming to Cambria County justice programs

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JB451_0g4i5F6L00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Over $500,000 in state grants are coming to Cambria County to support local justice programs.

State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced Wednesday that $586,381 will benefit three grants.

The following grants were awarded statewide by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency included:

  • Cambria County, $193,450 to support intermediate punishment programs designed to divert people from jail and provide treatment for substance or mental health disorders
  • Cambria/Somerset Victim Services INC., $302,931 to help fund project Safe and Smart in schools.
  • Cambria County commissioners, $90,000 to help fund the continuation of the county’s Intermediate Punishment Treatment Program.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“As the founder of the Blue Lives Matters Caucus in Harrisburg, I’ve always been a strong proponent for funding our local police departments, while also making sure our entire criminal justice system has the resources it needs to keep local citizens safe,” Burns said. “I’ve heard concerns about public safety from many local families, and I’m committed to making our streets – and schools – safe.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

DCNR discusses infrastructure needs in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a visit to Centre County, the Deputy Secretary of DCNR John Norbeck said maintaining critical infrastructure at state parks is essential. Norbeck spoke about the need to upgrade critical infrastructure in state parks and called attention to a specific bridge in Bald Eagle State Forest in need of care. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania Governor signs bill to improve nursing license requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in Pennsylvania.  According to the Governor’s office, House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania is sitting on billions in stimulus money. Lawmakers may actually agree on a plan to spend some of it.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — As the June 30 deadline for the Pennsylvania legislature to pass a new budget approaches, support for spending some of the state’s billions in remaining stimulus money and surplus tax revenue is gaining bipartisan traction. Discussions are preliminary,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cambria County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Cambria County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Issues New Tenant And Landlord Guide

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General released a new consumer guide outlining the legal rights and responsibilities of tenants and landlords in the commonwealth. “Renting a home or apartment can be a significant and stressful process,” said AG Shapiro. “It is made only more difficult if you don’t understand the laws that govern landlords and tenants in Pennsylvania. Our guide clearly and concisely outlines those laws so Pennsylvanians can rent with confidence. Anyone who has questions about the information in our guide, or who feels that their rights may have been violated, should reach out to my office.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lawmakers protest proposed changes to PennDOT bridge tolling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state and local lawmakers gathered at the State Capitol building on Wednesday in bipartisan opposition to PennDOT’s tolling plan. The plan to toll nine aging bridges is currently tied up in the courts after a judge sided with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Disorders#Local News#State#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Inmates Participate In Litter Cleanup Program

Harrisburg Community Correction Center inmates clean litter on Pennsylvania roadways with the support of PennDOT and Pennsylvania DOC. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) support Harrisburg Community Correction Center's (CCC) inmate litter cleanup, according to Pennsylvania DOC Release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Learn where Pennsylvania political candidates stand on gun control

A string of mass shootings across the country, including a Uvalde, Texas tragedy that took the lives of 19 children, has triggered many community members to wonder what, if anything, public officials are going to do about the recent spike in gun violence. Pittsburgh has its own history of mass shootings, including the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history at Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life synagogue, which killed 11 people in 2018, and a recent mass shooting at an Airbnb-rented apartment in the North Side, killing two teens and wounding eight others.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania police rally in Harrisburg for radar rights

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM)- Should local police departments be able to catch speeders using radar? Under Pennsylvania law, only the Pennsylvania State Police can use radar devices but that would change under House Bill 606. The bill would allow local police to use radar once a municipality passes an ordinance authorizing it. According to the National […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Nexstar donates $9k to local firefighters

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJ-TV and its parent company, Nexstar Media Inc., announced they will be donating $9,000 to the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association. Through the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation, the money will help the association with basic classroom training for firefighting and rescue personnel with the purchase of a Smart Rescue Dummy […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Pennsylvania fishing licenses could cost more next season

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval to a list of proposed fee adjustments for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year.  If given final approval at a future meeting, this would be the first fishing license price increase since […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Funding to Support Affordable Housing Across Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced recipients of a new round of funding for housing programs made available through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) fund. The governor named 245 housing and community development initiatives in 67 counties that will share a portion of the total $48.4 million in PHARE funding for fiscal year 2021-22. The PHARE fund is managed by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania liquor privatization bill passes House committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The long fight to privatize liquor sales in Pennsylvania took another step forward Wednesday and could appear on a statewide ballot. The Republican-led Pennsylvania House Liquor Control Committee approved House Bill 2272, which would create an amendment to the State Constitution banning the commonwealth from manufacturing or selling liquor. Should the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Rep. Diamond diagnosed with cancer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) announced he was recently diagnosed with a treatable form of prostate cancer. Diamond says the cancer was detected early and his doctors made the diagnosis after checkups and screenings revealed abnormalities. Diamond is scheduled to undergo a procedure on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX8 News

Pennsylvania governor urges action on $2K payments to families

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to Pennsylvania families. “The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean […]
WTAJ

PennDOT Centre County Maintenance Schedule

BELLEFONTE, Pa- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Centre County Maintenance announced the following work schedule for the week of June13-June 17, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should also be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Could Pennsylvania suspend its gas tax?

Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf announces additional $8.25M to support baby formula production

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday, June 9 that he will be investing an additional $8.25 million in ByHeart, which is the nation’s newest FDA-registered baby formula manufacturer and is also located in Pennsylvania. “I promised to do everything I can to support Pennsylvania families, this $8.25 million investment does just […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy