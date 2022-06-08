ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Jermaine Palacios sitting for Minnesota on Wednesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Twins infielder Jermaine Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game...

www.numberfire.com

Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Made Horrific Strike Call Today

One MLB umpire decided to make a lot of people mad on Thursday afternoon. The home plate umpire was calling balls and strikes for the Dodgers-White Sox game when Dylan Cease threw a perfect pitch over the plate. It was a strike in every strike zone, but the ump thought it was a ball.
MLB
Minneapolis, MN
Yardbarker

These 3 Yankees are projected to make the All-Star team

There is an argument to be made that the entire New York Yankees starting rotation should be considered All-Stars. However, it is unlikely that the entire group will gain enough votes to make the team. Voting for the All-Star game began on Wednesday, and given how successful the Yankees have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in...
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
FanSided

The Spun

Baseball World Reacts To Umpire's Horrible Call

An umpire's job is often difficult, but they're expected to at least get clear balls and strikes correct until the robot overlords one day take over. However, home-plate umpire Ed Hickox had a baffling moment early in Thursday afternoon's game between the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. White...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Roger Maris’ son gets brutally honest on Aaron Judge’s historic home run chase

Aaron Judge is in the midst of a career season. The outfielder is on pace for 63 home runs which would be a Yankees franchise record. Babe Ruth formerly held the record before Roger Maris shattered it in 1961 when he blasted 61 home runs. At the time, Maris’s mark was the most ever hit in MLB. However, players such as Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa have since broke the MLB record. Nonetheless, Maris’s 61 home runs is still the most ever hit by a Yankees player in a single season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Brendan Donovan on Cardinals' bench Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. The Cardinals appear to be giving Donovan a routine breather. Nolan Arenado, who was held out of Wednesday's lineup, is replacing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Draymond's Wife Rips Celtics Fans: NBA World Reacts

On Wednesday night, Hazel Renee, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made it clear she was not happy with the Boston Celtics crowd. "Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players!" the statement began. "Are they not human? Is someone stand at your job saying off the wall things to you?"
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to yet another terrible missed call

Robot umpires by 2024 or we riot. That has to be the mantra for many baseball fans after the last couple of months as missed calls, terrible decisions, ump shows, and just absurd moments seem to have become commonplace in Major League Baseball and other leagues. Thursday we were treated...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Umpire Angel Hernandez Makes Troubling Allegations Against MLB

Umpire Angel Hernandez filed a new lawsuit against Major League Baseball with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. According to the lawsuit, Hernandez alleges that the MLB "manipulated its internal umpiring metrics to disadvantage minorities, thereby excluding them from becoming crew chiefs," per The Athletic. This is the latest appeal from Hernandez dating back to his 2017 discrimination case against Major League Baseball.
MLB
numberfire.com

Pavin Smith sitting for Arizona on Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Pavin Smith is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Smith will move to the bench on Friday with Jose Herrera catching for right-hander Zac Gallen. Herrera will bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Herrera for...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Kody Clemens sitting for Tigers against Toronto

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kody Clemens is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Robbie Grossman, who was activated from the injured list Friday, is replacing Clemens in left field and batting leadoff. numberFire’s models project Grossman for 10.5 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Astros starting Jeremy Pena at shortstop on Friday

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is batting seventh in Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Pena will handle the shortstop position after Aledmys Diaz was rested at home. In a matchup against right-hander Pablo Lopez, our models project Pena to score 10.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Pavin Smith starting for Diamondbacks on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Pavin Smith is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Smith is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. Our models project Smith for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jake Hager in Arizona's Saturday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jake Hager is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hager is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. Our models project Hager for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.3...
PHOENIX, AZ

