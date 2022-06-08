ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

CHKD warns of long wait times at Urgent Care as viral illnesses spread

By Stephanie Hudson
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7PAg_0g4i4iXV00

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — Just as kids are getting out of school and ready for summer fun, many are being sidelined by viral illnesses.

CHKD is warning patients of longer wait times at Urgent Care centers and telling parents that many viruses can be treated at home .

Dr. Wendy Schofer, CHKD Urgent Care Pediatrician told 10 On Your Side they are seeing, “[A] lot of cough and cold, lot of vomiting and diarrhea, and so its kind of like the respiratory illnesses the GI bug, everything in between.”

Those viruses that went into retreat during the pandemic are apparently back – all at once. Covid is still out there too. CHKD reports of those children tested for COVID-19, 9% came back positive in the last week of May.

“One thing that we’ve learned over the last two years is if you’re sick, don’t go off to work, don’t go off to school,” Dr. Schofer said adding that the key to containing any virus is to stay home.

“We have so many tools at home and the best tool is really just the love and the care of a parent. The thing that I’ve always looked at more than anything is my own comfort as a parent. Do I feel that things are going in the right direction?,” Schofer said.

Infants two months and under, she told 10 On Your Side, should be seen if they have a fever over 100.4. Otherwise, fever is not a bad thing. It’s the body fighting the infection. If the fever doesn’t go away after a couple days, she said, call the doctor.

The other concern is hydration.

“If they’re not peeing like normal, that’s something that we really need to make sure we are keeping an eye on, hydration, and that’s something that should be checked out.”

You can always take an at-home Covid test and masks the doctor says are still an option for controlling a lot of the viruses they’re seeing.

If your child does need to be seen at Urgent Care, you save yourself some time and aggravation by going online to check the wait time and save your spot before you head out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

Suzanne VL
2d ago

off course parents that send their kids sick to school because they see it as daycare poor sanitation procedures at the schools and no PPE because oh they are vaccinated and Covid is gone. bottom line they dont care but if your child misses school because their sick they penalize parents and students for it. rottwn system.

Reply
5
Related
13newsnow.com

Community rallies around Virginia Beach police detective battling stage four cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nine years ago, Kurtis Vogel fulfilled a lifelong dream when he joined the Virginia Beach Police Department. “My father actually told me, 'don’t get into law enforcement,'” Vogel, who now works as a police detective, said. “He is a retired cop, but I decided to go against everything he said. It is just something I always wanted to do.”
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Portsmouth, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urgent Care#Gi
WAVY News 10

Smoldering Spirit of Norfolk being dewatered, considered a loss

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Smoldering Spirit of Norfolk being dewatered, considered …. Person shot on King Charles Ct in Virginia Beach, …. Harborfest brings new drone light show to Norfolk …. Navy sailor in Newport News sentenced to 25 years …. Jan. 6 panel: Trump was at heart...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
13News Now

Bayside High student-athlete dies after collapsing during conditioning, Virginia Beach officials say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A student-athlete at Bayside High School in Virginia Beach died after collapsing during conditioning Wednesday afternoon, school officials said. A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) shared a statement that Bayside High Principal Troy Walton sent to parents. The statement didn't specify which sport the student was partaking in.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

New details revealed into deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding has new details from court documents. New details revealed into deadly quadruple shooting …. 18-year-old arrested, accused of shooting of 2 teens, …. Harborfest 2022 kicks off first night of festivities. Portsmouth police release prevention plan to combat …. Scores and highlights as 17...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy