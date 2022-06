MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WBFF) — Amtrak and MARC train service was affected Friday after a teenager was clipped by an Amtrak train along the tracks near Martin State Airport. Baltimore County police said the boy was not seriously injured, but the incident briefly shut down train service along the busy Northeast corridor. Amtrak described it as a "trespasser incident."

