Miguel Andujar is a guy with great potential who is getting lost in the New York Yankees system. After a hot start to his career in 2018, when he hit 27 home runs, drove in 92, and hit .297, he has been unable to find any traction in the Yankees organization, dealing with injuries and inconsistencies that have kept him off the field or down in the minors.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO