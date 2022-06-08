ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham Police investigating bank robbery

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham Police Department is investigating after a bank was robbed Wednesday morning.

Officers said at around 9:25 a.m., a man walked into the Land of Lincoln Credit Union branch located at 1302 Thelma Keller Boulevard and passed a note to a teller, demanding money. Witnesses told police a weapon was inferred, but never displayed. They also said the man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot before officers arrived.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

The suspect is described as being about 6′ to 6′ 2″ tall, weighing around 200 pounds and is bald. He was wearing a surgical mask and a grey hoodie with the words “Life rips” printed on it in green letters.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 217-347-6583. Tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $1,000 in cash.

