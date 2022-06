Shreveport police are investigating another murder in our community. This latest incident happened on Jamison Street in the Martin Luther King Drive neighborhood. Three people were in a car when one of them was shot and killed. Another person had already been rushed to the hospital by private car. Another person was taken in for questioning. Witnesses tell officers the suspect fled in what is described as a bright orange Dodge Challenger. Detectives are searching for that person now.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO