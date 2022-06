Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a lightning rod issue that’s quickly becoming a politicized fight in state legislatures across the country — including in our very own. In the final weeks of session, legislators should focus on banning intolerance or discrimination in classrooms by reaffirming the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and equipping teachers with the resources they need to prepare students to think critically on controversial topics.

