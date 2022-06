Police arrested 31 men found inside a U-Haul truck near a pride event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Saturday. Police said they believe the men were affiliated with a white supremacist group and were intending to riot."It is clear to us, based on the gear the individuals had with them ... along with paperwork that we seized from them, that they came to riot downtown," Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said Saturday at a press conference.According to White, police were alerted about the U-Haul around 1:38 p.m. by a concerned citizen who said they saw members of the...

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO