Aquinnah, MA

Down to Business

By Robert A. Culbert
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho flipped the switch from migration to the breeding season? All of a sudden the songbird migration has ended. Our summer resident breeding songbirds are getting down to the business of raising their next generation. Some waterbirds are still on the move. Sam Wainwright found a spotted sandpiper at...

Comings and Goings

 Someone caught an Atlantic bonito off the jetty at Menemsha early this week. That’s about a month early, and veteran anglers took note as word of the catch went around the waterfront. Come to think of it, the lilacs were early too this year, making their curtain call well before Memorial Day. Then just like that, they were gone.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Keeping the Water Clean, As a Plumber and Oyster Farmer

Ray Ewing and I went down to Lake Tashmoo with Noah Mayrand on Sunday because we thought he was starting an oyster farm over there. It would have been the first one in Lake Tashmoo. His partner Angela and Ray’s partner Kate came too. When we got down to...
Master Plan for Edgartown

It is high time that Edgartown goes full speed ahead on making major improvements. With the upcoming master plan process beginning, we are being given the opportunity to voice our suggestions about what needs immediate attention and what needs to be done within a year or two. We must not wait any longer. I have made my list.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Kelley House Renovation Project Shifts Gears

With a major renovation project under way, the Kelley House and Newes from America pub will stay shuttered this summer as construction work continues in the heart of downtown Edgartown. But the project will no longer be subject to review by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission after a plan to renovate and expand the historic 1742 building, which houses the pub, was put on hold this winter.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Island Community Celebrates Seniors With Class Night Scholarships

On Friday evening, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School seniors were awarded over $1,216,593 in scholarships awards. The event took place at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs, where students, families and community members gathered to celebrate the class of 2022. The class of 2022 scholarships are as follows:. African American...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
End the Tussle Over Turf

How frightening to think that we would even consider endangering our kids with plastic fields causing cancer. The evidence is mounting that there are more and more documented concerns around this issue. We agree with the planning board as well as members of the board of health of our town. The planning board has voted down the plastic field, so that ends it for MVRHS who is a guest in our town. Our town is bigger than the school and our board has said no to the fields, so it’s back to cutting the grass and getting the fields ready for our kids. Our board of health has suggested a moratorium on putting plastics into our ground water. The town has said no, it has said wait, give it more time. Yet the audacity and the arrogance of the school committee who is now asking oak Bluffs residents to pay for both sides of a legal challenge. Hiring a lawyer who will make a lot of money — money that could be used properly and rightly for our teachers.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
John Alley Celebration

A celebration of life will be held for John Alley on June 18 at 4 p.m. at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury. Anyone interested in sharing a story or song or bring a dish should email alleys@vineyard.net for planning purposes.
WEST TISBURY, MA
The Larger Picture

What is so rare as a day in June when six Island towns can agree on something?. At a time when what divides us seems stronger than what connects us, an Islandwide committee created to negotiate a funding formula to replace the aging high school has done the near-impossible: crafted a compromise solution.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
West Tisbury Farmers' Market Returns

The West Tisbury Farmers’ Market begins its season this Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Agricultural Hall grounds. The market features locally grown produce and locally made products. The tradition stretches back to 1974 when a group of Island growers organized the first market. The...
Summer Season Is Gallery Season As Art Takes Shape Around the Island

The Vineyard’s fine arts scene is warming with the weather, as seasonal galleries open their doors and year-round establishments introduce new artists. The Field Gallery in West Tisbury has added several new artists including photographer Jim Marshall and textile artist Jennifer Brown, gallery director Jennifer Pillsworth said this week.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Planning Board Approves Tabernacle Project

The Oak Bluffs planning board voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve plans for a roof replacement and addition at the Tabernacle, but the approval hinges on clearance from the town wastewater commission. “They can’t build this if they can’t hook up the sewer,” planning board chairman Ewell Hopkins said during the...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Class of 2022 Persevered With Optimism

For the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School class of 2022, the last four years featured a relatively normal freshman year followed by a distinctly abnormal sophomore year at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, when their school year was disrupted and Zoom class entered their lives. But unlike the...
Boys Tennis Advances to Semifinals; Girls Team Falls to Austin Prepatory

The boys tennis team won a hard-fought victory in the quarterfinals of the state tournament against Wilmington High School. Over in Reading, the girls tennis team saw their championship aspirations come to an end with a quarterfinal loss to Austin Preparatory School. The fifth-seeded boys team beat the fourth-seeded Wilmington...
READING, MA

