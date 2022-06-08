Billie Eilish's New Song References The Heard/Depp Trial

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke says that the verdict in the high-profile defamation case between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the result of a broken system. While speaking alongside Chase Strangio , the American Civil Liberties Union’s deputy director for transgender justice, at the TIME100 Summit on Tuesday, Burke discussed the intersection of #MeToo and the trial, which resulted in the jury ruling that Heard defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages in her countersuit—in which she claimed that she was defamed when Depp’s former lawyer described her domestic abuse claims as a “hoax.”
