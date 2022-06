Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, a Navy federal laboratory located in the Southern Indiana has selected Jenna Dix to serve as director of engagement, which is one of 10 positions on the Executive Leadership Team responsible for directing departments and leading NSWC Crane’s strategic vision. She brings more than 17 years of service to Crane into this new role and has spent the last 10 years of her career within the Chief Technology Office, cultivating valuable strategic partnerships both internally across NSWC Crane and externally with the Innovation Ecosystem partners.

JAPAN ・ 1 DAY AGO