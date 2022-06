JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of high school students are preparing for the next part of their journey — but as many of us know, all too well, college can be costly. However, a local mentoring program isn’t letting cost be a barrier. In fact, it’s the reason 19 high school graduates will be going to a Historically Black College or University on a scholarship.

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO