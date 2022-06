Many of us remember where we were when the Supreme Court legalized marriage for everyone in all 50 states on June 26th, 2015. To honor this historic day in LGBTQ+ history, Six26 and the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival have announced on social media that they will be hosting a vow renewal ceremony on the rooftop at Six26, located at 128 Christopher Columbus Drive. Six26, which was fittingly named after June 26th to honor the passing of marriage equality, will also be hosting an after party upon the conclusion of the vow renewal. This event is open to everyone 21+ and will be held on the evening of June 26th. Married LGBTQ+ couples are encouraged to submit their names to be included in the vow renewal ceremony. Read on for what we know about the Six26 and Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival 2022 vow renewal.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO