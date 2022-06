ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on Friday afternoon. It happened at approximately 12:43 p.m. on June 10 in the 2000 block of Mountain View Road in the Vinton area. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the front of a two-story home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes.

