MILWAUKEE - There have been 91 homicides in Milwaukee thus far in 2022. That’s nearing the total number of homicides in all of 2019, which was 97. Police data from May shows Milwaukee's homicide clearance rate, which is a measure of how many of that year's homicides were solved that year, ranges from 76% to 78% from 2017 through 2019. That percentage fell into the 50s in 2020, 2021 and so far in 2022.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO