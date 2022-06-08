ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BET Speaks Out After Lil Nas X Slams Network In New Song

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITxz0_0g4i2Qfj00
Photo: Getty Images

BET has released a statement praising Lil Nas X after he dropped a new track slamming the network for his lack of nominations, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Last week, news of Lil Nas X's zero nominations at the 2022 BET Awards sent shockwaves through the industry. Soon after, the network was hit with accusations of homophobia for failing to recognize the openly queer rapper's year of success.

On Tuesday (June 7), the "Industry Baby" rapper fired back at network for the snub and took to Twitter to post a snippet of his new song “Late to Da Party” with the caption “F**k BET.”

Warning: Explicit Lyrics

In response to the backlash, BET said the award nominees were hand-selected by an independent "Voting Academy" made up of over 500 industry titans and not by the network itself.

“We love Lil Nas X," a statement from the network reads. "He was nominated for a Best New Artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice: he performed ‘Old Town Road’ with Billy Ray Cyrus at BET Awards 2019 and his BET Awards 2021 performance was a highlight of our show."

"No one cheered louder that night than BET," the statement continues.

"At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community. We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community,” the statement added.

The "Old Town Road" rapper said on Tuesday that the BET snub highlights "the bigger problem of homophobia in the Black community."

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Lil Nas X Diss Song Over BET Nomination Snub Gets Response From BET

Click here to read the full article. “That’s What I Want,” singer and rapper Lil Nas X wanted a BET nomination for the 2022 BET Awards. After issuing a series of tweets, the entertainer released a teaser of his diss song against the network. In his shirtless car performance of the recorded track, he can be seen lip-synching: “F**k BET, f**k BET/ F**k BET, f**k BET/ Lick it on up, slurp it/ Make it sloppy, ok, ok, ok, ok/ Look at how I top sh*t/ I just put like three up on the top 10/ And I don’t need nobody/ I...
CELEBRITIES
BET

BET Responds To Lil Nas X Claims About Lack Of BET Awards 2022 Noms

BET, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, has issued a statement in response to Lil Nas X’s latest claims on social media about not receiving any nominations for this year’s BET Awards. After posting a video expressing his frustrations through music, the nation's leading provider of quality content from Black creators provided further explanation into the voting process and its relationship with the LGBTQIA community.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nas
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Lil Nas X
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Homophobia#The Los Angeles Times#The Industry Baby
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Eve Shares Sweet Photo at Husband's Car Rally with Son Wilde, 3 Months: 'Daddy's Lil Baller'

On Sunday, Eve, 43, shared a sweet photo on Instagram featuring husband Maximillion Cooper and their 3-month-old son Wilde at Cooper's Gumball 3000 car rally in Toronto. In the cute family photo, Eve cradled her baby boy, who looked too cute in an all-black ensemble with a blue pacifier in his mouth, while posing next to Cooper. Both the rapper and the British entrepreneur dressed in Gumball 3000 apparel for the annual event.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"

The ongoing spat between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique caused mayhem over the weekend as social media users refreshed their timelines to get the latest. As the story goes, the two comedy icons were performing together in Detroit but it seems as if there was some sort of dispute over who was headlining the show. A clip of Mo'Nique taking to the stage to berate Hughley went viral, and he responded by questioning why she had a problem with him if she was upset over her contract.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood enjoys lush poolside break in black swimsuit

Carrie Underwood has been constantly chugging over the past few months and is finally taking some time off to relax and revitalize. The singer shared a snapshot of herself, giving fans a peek into her weekend plans, revealing she was just at home lounging by the pool. VIDEO: Carrie Underwood...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey reveals she was tearing up backstage before appearing as one of Ellen's last guests while Mila Kunis receives a $30K check for Ukraine

Oprah Winfrey and Mila Kunis were the featured guests on Tuesday's episode of Ellen DeGeneres' chat show, which is ending its 19-year run this week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 68-year-old billionaire TV mogul received a standing ovation as she made her first appearance in front of a live audience since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Can't Get Over How "Pretty" JT Was In Throwback Photo

Although their relationship has had viral moments that have thrust Lil Uzi Vert and JT into conversations that they may not want to engage in, the two Rap stars are happily in love. The pair have never shied away from sharing their loved up moments with their fans on social media—from kissy-faced photos to showing off the lavish gifts they purchased for one another. Like other famous couples, Uzi and JT have faced their fair share of controversies that have caused them to become trending topics, but Uzi wanted to remind the world that he stands ten toes down for his lady.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Saucy Santana Embraces Being Labeled “A Gay Rapper” In New Cover Story

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana is Hip-Hop’s newest phenom, thanks to his viral hit, “Material Girl.” Ahead of the release of his new single, “Booty,” the rapper graced the June cover of Teen Vogue—making him a cover star for the second time. Though homophobia is still running rampant in the rap industry, Santana explained why he’s now embracing being a “gay rapper.” He also shared his dream collaborations and goals as an artist.More from VIBE.comDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox Lead 2022 BET Awards NominationsYo Gotti To Headline Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth CelebrationA Lizzo Documentary Headed To...
CELEBRITIES
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy