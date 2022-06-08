ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Car damages memorial near downtown Wichita

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWichita officials say it will take months to repair damage after a car crashed into...

Teen critically injured in south Wichita shooting

An unidentified teenager was in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in a southeast Wichita neighborhood. Police found the teen around 8 p.m. in the front yard of a home in the 2400 block of South Laura. No other details are available. Anyone with information is urged to call...
WICHITA, KS
Ramp from WB U.S. 50 to SB I-135 to close at Newton Next Week

The ramp from westbound U.S. 50 to southbound I-135 at Newton is expected to close at 7 a.m. Monday, June 13, and reopen at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17. The closure is part of a continuing ramp-pavement patching project on I-135 ramps at First Street and Broadway in Newton and on U.S. 50/I-135 interchanges on the south and north sides of Newton.
NEWTON, KS
Boil Water Advisory rescinded for all but RWD 2

The Boil Water Advisory is over for Sedgwick County Rural Water District 3, Rose Hill, Derby, Valley Center, and Kechi. Tests showed the water is safe. The advisory is still in place for Rural Water District 2. Testing has to be completed in each of these areas before the advisory is lifted. Until then, people living in impacted areas are asked to boil their tap water before drinking or cooking with it.
WICHITA, KS
Driver killed in crash west of Kingman

A Kingman man was killed when his pickup collided with a semi at an intersection in Kingman County. The crash was reported around 12:45 Wednesday afternoon at Highway 54 and Southwest 70th Avenue, about seven miles west of Kingman. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 44-year-old Benjamin Sickles was driving a...
KINGMAN, KS
Storms cause damage, bring scattered power outages across Wichita

Wind gusts of 63 miles an hour were reported across Wichita with severe thunderstorms early Friday. The winds caused damage to buildings and brought down power lines. Clean up activities were underway at Tracy Electric at 79th Street South and Broadway, where roof damage was reported (picture provided by Joyce Tracy). The winds also brought down tree limbs across the city.
WICHITA, KS
Arrest made in west Wichita hit-and-run death

Wichita police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened May 1st in a west side neighborhood. The arrest was made in the death of 49-year-old Kurt Krueger, who was found dead by officers in the 7900 block of West Cottontail. They found that he had been walking in his neighborhood and was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Krueger’s body was found around 2:10 a.m. on May 1st, about 20 to 30 minutes after the incident.
WICHITA, KS
Hutchinson Man Charged in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

The Hutchinson Police Department Special Operations Division arrested 30 year old man in connection to an overdose death. Dustin M. Bright of Hutchinson was arrested June 2nd on charges of distribution of a controlled substance causing death and arranging the sale of a controlled substance using a communication device. Bright...
HUTCHINSON, KS
One dead, one critical after crash in Derby

One man was killed and another was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Derby late Wednesday night. The cars collided around 10 p.m. at Patriot (63rd Street South) and Rough Creek Road, just east of Woodlawn. Police said preliminary information indicated that one car was traveling erratically eastbound when it collided head-on with a westbound vehicle. The eastbound car overturned and caught fire, and the driver was ejected. He was identified as 27-year-old Kurtis Tabor of Derby, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old boy who was driving the second car was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, and there was no update on his condition.
DERBY, KS
Red Cross Encouraging Donors to Give Blood on World Blood Donor Day

The American Red Cross is celebrating World Blood Donor Day on June 14th, which recognizes the importance of a safe and stable blood supply and the donors who make it possible. Nearly 2.5 million people volunteer to give lifesaving blood and platelets every year with the Red Cross. Eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in Sedgwick County case

The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the convictions of a Valley Center man who was found guilty along with his wife of a series of crimes that took place in 2016. Jeff Hilliard and his wife Heidi were arrested after the murder of 33-year-old Scottie Goodpaster, who was attacked with an ax, knife and staple gun. His body was found hanging from a tree in Harvey County. Hilliard was convicted of first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and rape. He was also found guilty for the rape of Goodpaster’s girlfriend. Prosecutors said the killing involved an alleged $185 debt that that was owed for methamphetamine.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

