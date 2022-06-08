Car damages memorial near downtown Wichita

Butler County officials said a man was killed late Thursday night while trying to move horses from a roadway. The horses were seen on Southwest 210th Street near Southwest Hopkins Switch Road near Douglass. Butler County dispatchers called horse owners in the area but could not contact anyone responsible for the horses. One man who was called by dispatchers got in touch with 61-year-old John Sanford of rural Douglass. He and his wife went to the scene and he began working to remove the horses from the road. A westbound vehicle hit Sanford as he was working on the roadway, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

