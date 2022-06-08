Car damages memorial near downtown Wichita

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on Interstate 335 resulted in three people sustaining possible injuries on Saturday morning. Two vehicles were headed northbound on I335 at 10:58 a.m. June 11 when a Nissan Xterra’s tire blew and caused it to travel into the inside lane of traffic. The Nissan struck a Acura […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A section of one of the busiest highways in Wichita is closing for almost 48 hours this weekend. Drivers heading south on U.S. Interstate 135 will have to take a detour in north Wichita. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing southbound I-135 at the North Junction construction site from 7 […]
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The Greater Wichita YMCA is sharing the stories of its employees who were inside the Andover branch when it took a direct hit from an EF-3 tornado. The Y interviewed seven employees about their experiences and measures they took to save lives on April 29. Antonio,...
Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will be hosting remote hazardous waste collection events for all residents. Both events will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18 – Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd., Wichita, KS – Parking Lot A. Saturday, June 25 – Haysville Municipal...
An unidentified teenager was in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in a southeast Wichita neighborhood. Police found the teen around 8 p.m. in the front yard of a home in the 2400 block of South Laura. No other details are available. Anyone with information is urged to call...
KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kingman man has died and another man was seriously injured as a result of a crash with a semi truck on Wednesday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Logs, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 54 and SW 70th Ave., roughly seven miles west of Kingman. […]
The more than 600 riders participating in Biking Across Kansas should begin arriving in Hutchinson around 10 a.m. Tuesday, as the 49th annual ride stops here overnight for the first time in more than 20 years. The planned route will bring the riders into town on Fourth Avenue and then...
SALINA (KSNT) – Over $30,000 worth of copper wiring has been reportedly stolen from a grain elevator in Salina on Friday according to local law enforcement. According to the Salina Police Department, on June 8 they received a report of a burglary at 300 E. Ash St. in Salina at the former Western Star Mill […]
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department dealt with an attic fire thought to be caused by electrical issues Friday morning. According to a department release, crews were called just before 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of North Jefferson, where they found a house with smoke coming from the attic.
DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Derby man is dead, and another person is injured after a fiery car crash Wednesday night. According to the City of Derby Chief of Police Robert Lee, shortly before 10 p.m., officers received a call of a car crash near the intersection of Rough Creek Road and East Patriot Avenue. […]
A reported vehicle fire north of Emporia was the result of an overheating engine, according to authorities. The call came in just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, with dispatchers reporting a fire on N. Highway 99 and Road 200. A Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy on site told The Gazette the...
Police are investigating the theft of a recreational vehicle, a motorcycle trailer, and a pickup at multiple times and locations in Salina. Jody Meyer, 36, of Salina, told police that sometime between May 18 and Thursday, someone stole a tan 1985 Southwind RV that had "Browning" in the back window from where it was parked in the 300 block of E. Claflin Avenue, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The RV was valued at $2,000.
The following information is from https://www.sumnernewscow.com. The state of Kansas v. Thomas Carl Brown — Case No: 22 CR 104. Date of birth: 1982. Address: Newkirk, Okla. Count 1: Driving under the influence of alcohol, 4th or subsequent offense, a non-grid felony. Count 2: Driving while the suspended, second...
GODDARD – A Friday afternoon crash in Goddard sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries.The accident happened just after 4 p.m. Friday at 183rd Street West and Sunset, north of Kellogg. A man roughly 40 years of age suffered critical injuries. Two other people sustained minor injuries.The man was wearing safety gear. He was going northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him.The crash is being investigated.Law enforcement officials encourage drivers of cars and trucks to be alert...
Butler County officials said a man was killed late Thursday night while trying to move horses from a roadway. The horses were seen on Southwest 210th Street near Southwest Hopkins Switch Road near Douglass. Butler County dispatchers called horse owners in the area but could not contact anyone responsible for the horses. One man who was called by dispatchers got in touch with 61-year-old John Sanford of rural Douglass. He and his wife went to the scene and he began working to remove the horses from the road. A westbound vehicle hit Sanford as he was working on the roadway, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
