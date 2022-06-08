Car goes into ditch off of busy Route 82 in Howland
HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver lost control and slid down an embankment Wednesday in Trumbull County.
It happened at the ramp from Route 82 to Route 46 in Howland.Vehicle crash closes street, shears pole in Hubbard
The driver wasn't hurt, but traffic on the ramp was slowed while crews pulled the car out.
