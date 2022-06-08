ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Oklahoma woman killed in Turnpike crash

kfdi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas Turnpike Authority said an Oklahoma woman was killed when her SUV went out of control...

www.kfdi.com

KRMG

Five-year-old boy drowns at Oklahoma state park

CADDO COUTNY, Okla. — A 5-year-old boy drowned on Friday near a play area at the Fort Cobb State Park in Caddo County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The boy was with family near the Deer Run playground when he went missing and found in an area of water three-feet deep not moving, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

One is in the hospital after home burns down

COALGATE, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Anita Richardson says she and her daughter and sons were out of the house, but her husband suffered major burns and is now in the hospital. She says they lost so much more than just property. Her husband tried to rescue their pets. "We lost four...
COALGATE, OK
KOCO

5-year-old dead after drowning near Fort Cobb Lake

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A 5-year-old is dead after drowning near Fort Cobb Lake. Police said the child’s family was nearby but didn’t see him wander into an area with 3 feet-deep water. The child was taken to the hospital from the lake but later died.
FORT COBB, OK
News On 6

OHP: 5-Year-Old Drowns In Caddo County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 5-year-old is dead after drowning Friday night in Caddo County. Troopers said this happened at the Deer Run Playground in Fort Cobb. OHP said the boy was not being watched, and the playground had water all around it. Troopers said the victim’s family noticed...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
kfdi.com

Teen critically injured in south Wichita shooting

An unidentified teenager was in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in a southeast Wichita neighborhood. Police found the teen around 8 p.m. in the front yard of a home in the 2400 block of South Laura. No other details are available. Anyone with information is urged to call...
WICHITA, KS
KOCO

Two taken to hospital after southwest Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews took two people to a hospital after a house caught fire overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a fire sparked around 3:20 a.m. Friday in an add-on at the rear of a home near Southwest 56th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. The home's smoke alarms woke up two people inside.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Storms roll through Oklahoma during overnight hours

Storms rolled through the state and the Oklahoma City metro overnight and early Friday morning. KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Command was out near Snyder, where bright lightning jumped out of the clouds. Lightning struck a transmitter tower in Granfield, causing power outages. There also were scenes like what people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person stabbed during altercation in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after being stabbed during an altercation overnight in northeast Oklahoma City. Around 2 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near Northeast 22nd Street and Martin Luther King Avenue. Police said they found a stabbing victim and took him to a hospital.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
koamnewsnow.com

Head-on crash with semi claims one life Nowata Co.

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. – Police say a Ford Edge driver is dead following a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Delaware, Oklahoma. Police say Kaelyn Kendrick, 20, of Coffeyville, KS. was traveling southbound on US-169 and CR 16.5. when she crossed the center line, striking a Peterbilt semi-truck. Medical...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
koxe.com

Missing Breckenridge, Texas Woman Found in Oklahoma City

BRECKENRIDGE – According to information shared by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department through social media, a missing Breckenridge woman has been found in Oklahoma City. The statement reads – “On June 8, 2022 Bonnie Lucas was located in Oklahoma City after being reported missing. She has been reunited with family and is under the care of medical professionals. As we celebrate the news that she is now safe, the family is requesting privacy as her disappearance is still under investigation. If anyone reading this feels alone, scared, or lost, we encourage you to keep pushing forward and never lose hope.”
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
kfdi.com

June 10, 2022

An unidentified teenager was in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in a southeast Wichita neighborhood. Police found the teen around 8 p.m. in the front yard of a home in the 2400 block of South.
WICHITA, KS

Community Policy