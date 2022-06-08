ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

$400M Muni bond falls short of majority needed to pass

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33RWWU_0g4i1W0I00

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– A $400 million bond for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency for street and transit improvements in the city appears to not have enough votes to pass, based on the latest unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.

Proposition A received a little over 63 percent approval, below the two-thirds vote needed to take effect, after being proposed by Mayor London Breed and approved by the city’s Board of Supervisors to go on the ballot.

The mayor and supervisors said in the ballot argument in favor of Prop A that the measure is part of the city’s capital plan to replace old bonds with new ones and to ensure access to matching federal infrastructure dollars.

Opponents of the measure included retired local politician and judge Quentin Kopp, who in the ballot argument against Proposition A identified himself as president of the San Francisco Taxpayers Association and said the measure’s language “is designed to allow MTA to use bond proceed for disastrous projects or whatever they please,” citing cost overruns and delays to the still-unopened Central Subway project as an example.

Challenger in sheriff’s race faces boss in runoff

The city’s voters did approve Proposition F, which the Board of Supervisors put on the ballot back in March to establish the city controller as the refuse rate administrator — rather than the Department of Public Works — to handle rates for Recology, the company contracted to collect waste and recycling in San Francisco.

The proposal came as part of the fallout from a public corruption scandal that included federal charges against former public works director Mohammed Nuru, who oversaw the rate-setting process.

Recology last year had to pay more than $100 million in restitution, interest and penalties to ratepayers as part of a settlement with the city.

More than two-thirds of voters approved Prop F, which needed only majority approval, according to the latest results.

In other measures voted on by San Franciscans, Proposition B, a charter amendment to change the appointment process and qualifications for city Building Inspection Commission members and have the mayor appoint the department’s director, got nearly 59 percent of the vote to pass.

Suspect arrested in fatal San Jose shooting

Proposition D had more than 60 percent approval to create an Office of Victim and Witness Rights to provide or coordinate existing city services and seek to establish programs that provide free legal services for domestic violence victims, while Proposition E to change city ethics laws regarding behested payments from contractors received more than two-thirds support.

Proposition G, a measure specifying paid sick leave policies for employers in the city during a public health emergency, received more than 60 percent to pass.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
climaterwc.com

Results from pivotal election in San Mateo County

On Tuesday night, voters in San Mateo County weighed in on a number of key races. Retirements of longtime elected officials led to a cascade of open seats rarely seen on one single ballot, including US Congress, the State Assembly, and the Board of Supervisors. Tuesday’s election represented a once-in-a-generation event that will transform the political landscape of San Mateo County for years to come.
kalw.org

San Francisco voters reject Proposition C

On Tuesday, San Francisco voters defeated Proposition C, a measure aimed at reforming the city’s rules for recall elections. Voters rejected the ballot question by a 60 to 40 margin. Proposition C comes on the heels of last year’s failed recall of Governor Gavin Newsom. Since the city’s Board...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Updated Election Results: Contra Costa County and State Races

The following are the election results for the June 7 primary election for both Contra Costa County and statewide elections. The county has now released its fourth update Friday. Contra Costa County voter turnout has increased from 17% to 26.44% with 186,754 ballots casts. There are 706,257 registered voters in...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
CNBC

Union announces daytime work stoppage at congested Port of Oakland

A port workers union is shifting a planned work stoppage to daytime hours June 20 at the already-congested Port of Oakland in California, just days before the expiration of the union's contract. According to the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map, the Port of Oakland is among the worst performing ports...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Bond#Bond Falls#The Board Of Supervisors#Recology
KRON4 News

SF courthouse safe to re-enter after evacuation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Superior Court downtown was evacuated due to a suspicious device, but it is now safe for the public to return, according to the San Francisco county sheriff’s office. “SF Sheriff’s deputies have cleared the suspicious package found at the Civic Center Courthouse,” the sheriff’s office tweeted at 12:03 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfcityattorney.org

City Attorney and Controller statement on court victory allowing the City to keep windfall funds

San Francisco will retain approximately $42 million annually as a result of court decision. SAN FRANCISCO (June 8, 2022) — City Attorney David Chiu and Controller Ben Rosenfield released the following statements today after a Sacramento Superior Court judge sided with San Francisco and other counties in a case centering around how property tax revenue diversions to the Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund (ERAF) are calculated by county auditor-controllers. The decision saves San Francisco approximately $42 million annually and upholds the principle that counties should be able to keep any diverted funds in excess of statutory requirements.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Silicon Valley residents share why they didn’t vote

(BCN/SJS)– Most Santa Clara County residents who registered to vote chose not to participate this election cycle — with some saying they’ve either lost faith in the system or don’t feel informed enough to make a decision. Only about 24.21% of registered voters in the county cast their ballots on June 7, drastically lower than […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
MTA
KRON4 News

AC Transit to make service changes on several bus lines

(BCN)– Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus service will change for several lines starting Sunday, including the extension of earlier or later service on some lines and the suspension of lines designed to serve schools. The earlier AC Transit service will be on line 217, with two trips added toward the Milpitas BART station that will leave […]
MILPITAS, CA
KRON4 News

SF to SJ section of high-speed rail project report released

(BCN)– The final environmental impact report is now complete for the section between San Francisco and San Jose of California’s high-speed rail project. The California High-Speed Rail Authority released the final report Friday on the possible environmental impacts of the roughly 49-mile northern leg of the rail system, which will extend through major population centers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Habitat for humanity builds East Bay homes

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Blitz builds are officially back for Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley. “This housing is desperately needed,” assemblymember Timothy Greyson tells KRON4. The non-profit is famous for its compressed contruction projects. Now, homes delayed from being built during the pandemic are going up. Supply chain issues and the pandemic […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Toll bridge ticket crackdown looms over Bay Area drivers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s toll bridge authority is about to crack-down on drivers with unpaid bridge toll fines by telling hundreds of thousands of motorists: It’s time to pay up. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s Bay Area Toll Authority voted Wednesday to approve a crackdown that will be enforced through […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF supes pass ordinance to provide shelter for homeless population

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed Supervisor Rafael Mandelman’s “A Place For All” ordinance to provide shelter for “everyone willing to accept it,” the county announced. The unanimous vote will make it the policy of the City and County of San Francisco to offer all people experiencing homelessness […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy