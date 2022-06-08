ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Before body found at Longview Lake, homicide happened in Raytown: police

By Brian Dulle
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives are continuing to investigate after a body that had been set on fire was found at Longview Lake earlier this week.

According to Kansas City police, officers responded to the area of Raytown Road between Longview Road and Longview Parkway after reports of a dead body at about 12:40 a.m. Monday.

NWS: EF-1 tornado hit Kansas City area Wednesday

Police were approached by someone who said they called police when they saw a body on fire on the side of the road.

Officers found a body on fire on the ground next to the street, and the fire department arrived to put out the fire.

Police have identified the victim in this case as 32-year-old Timothy Grigsby. Officials say it appears the man was also shot.

As of Wednesday, KCPD detectives have determined the homicide occurred near E. 87th Street and James A. Reed Road in Raytown. Police in that city will be taking over the investigation.

Drone video shows storm damage along 95th Street in Leawood

This brings the number of homicides in Kansas City, Missouri, down by one to 66 so far in 2022.

Detectives have not released any suspect information at this time, but the department did tow a vehicle from the scene as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

