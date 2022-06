PLAINVILLE, Conn. — Two people died in a motorcycle accident that happened Friday night on I-84 Westbound in Plainville. Patrick Salsbury Jr, 48, was driving Westbound, east of exit 33 in the left lane when he lost control, police say. The motorcycle traveled off the highway and struck the metal guardrail causing him and the passenger to fall off. The vehicle skidded before coming to an uncontrolled rest on the right shoulder. Salsbury suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 50 MINUTES AGO