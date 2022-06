A strange creature has been caught on film by the Amarillo Zoo. Could it be a Chupacabra? The mysterious creature was seen on the zoo’s footage outside of the zoo on May 21st, early in the morning. And now officials are requesting help in identifying the strange visitor. The City of Amarillo posted the photo on their Twitter account on June 8th. It’s definitely a bit spooky to look at! Do you have any idea what this creature is?

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO