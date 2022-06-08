ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

"Dusting" Is the Secret to Longer, Healthier Hair

By Jessica Harrington
PopSugar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Hair dusting" is a term used to describe a light trim. Dusting helps keep hair healthy and removes split ends without losing length. Learn more about hair dusting and how to do it on straight, curly, and natural hair types. If you're growing out your hair, you likely face...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Only Product That Made My Dark Spots Vanish & It's On Sale Today

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Plush. Silky. Pillowy. No, I'm not referring to a lush pile of linens but rather my skin after using the EADEM Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer. Beauty fans will often use sensorial language to describe their complexion goals (who doesn't want skin that feels like a cashmere blanket?), but with this pick, the hype is accurate.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Salon#Curly Hair#Long Hair#Hair Products#Straight Hair
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Ways To Style Your Hair For Women Experiencing Hair Loss

Thinning hair is a common beauty issue that can be linked back to several different causes, from nutrient deficiencies to genetics. While there are many products that can help to slow and reverse hair loss, there are also a few helpful tips and tricks you can keep in mind while cutting and styling your hair that will keep your tresses looking full.
HAIR CARE
Shape Magazine

This Eye Cream Erased My Chronic Dark Circles in Just 3 Weeks — and It's On Sale for a Few More Hours

As a beauty writer, I've had the opportunity to test so many amazing products. That being said, I still choose chaos on a weekly basis by impulse purchasing skin care based off a celebrity endorsement or TikTok review. While many of these finds inevitably miss the mark, every once in a while I'll discover something that can only be described as life-changing. (BTW: These are the best anti-aging eye creams, according to dermatologists.)
SKIN CARE
shefinds

How This Anti-Aging Blush Hack Can Lift Your Face, According To A Makeup Artist

Trying to hide signs of aging is definitely easier said than done. As you grow older, it has probably become more difficult to conceal your fine lines, wrinkles, and eye bags. (Don’t worry, we totally understand how it feels.) In fact, there’s no denying that for many of us, we’ve spent a little extra money on skincare products and clinical treatments. These can obviously be great investments, but they don’t always get the job one—which is why sometimes, we turn to makeup.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Refinery29

How My Style Has Changed Since I Chopped Off My Hair

When a woman makes a major hair change, there’s often an assumption that something’s wrong. She’s gone through a breakup or a loss or a tragic event and her new hairstyle signifies a deliberate identity change. Two weeks ago, when I chopped my shoulder-length curls into a buzz cut, my mum (who’s had a pixie cut her whole life) texted me, asking if everything was okay. I assured her that I was more than okay. I felt like myself.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Jennifer Aniston’s Volume-Building Brush That Prevents Breakage Is on Sale For $7 Today

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I remember the first time I saw Jennifer Aniston on ‘Friends’—when she was in her extremely long hair phase—and I wanted nothing more than to have those exact locks on my head. Decades have passed, and Aniston has remained my hairspo (hair inspiration for those not in tune with the vernacular) throughout all of the cuts and colors that she’s donned, so when she casually unveiled one of the tools that she uses...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Blow-Drying Mistakes That Are Making Your Hair Loss So Much Worse

While hair loss and thinning are caused by many factors (such as natural aging, poor diet, genes, etc), you might find that this loss can be exacerbated with the frequent use of heated styling tools. We checked in with beauty and health experts to learn more about 3 common mistakes many people with thinning hair make when drying their tresses that could inadvertently worsen the appearance of their scalp. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant for Better Goods, and Melissa Gilbert, esthetician and hair expert at Fantastic Services.
HAIR CARE
Real Simple

I Tried the Famous Skin Spatula That Clears All the Gunk Out of Your Pores—Here's What I Found

Whenever I get frustrated or annoyed with the large pores dotting my nose and my cheeks, I have to patiently remind myself that no, there's nothing I can do to shrink them, but yes, I can thankfully minimize their appearance. Non-permanent methods of clearing out your pores, such as physical and chemical exfoliation, use of lasers and microneedling treatments, and good habits like always washing your makeup off your face before bed and after a sweaty workout, are all ways to make your pores look smaller and cleaner.
SKIN CARE
MedicineNet.com

How Can I Make My Hair Grow Faster and Thicker Naturally?

Between hair oils, lotions, and enhanced nail polish, our skin, hair, and nails can account for many dollars spent. But instead of paying high prices for specialty items, you can create enhancement products from the grocery items in your home. Your diet and use of natural products can contribute to...
HAIR CARE
ETOnline.com

Nicole Kidman Partners With Vegamour — Shop the Hair Revitalizing Serum and Shampoo She Uses Herself

Multitalented actress Nicole Kidman has always been a champion of stylish hair transformations. From short wavy bobs to sleek pinned-back buns, it's easy to see that we could all take some hair advice from Kidman. But you don't need to be besties with the actress to get some haircare tips because Nicole Kidman just teamed up with the internet-loved haircare brand Vegamour.
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

I Tried The ‘Celeb Skin’ Hack & I’ve Said Bye To Foundation

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Bright, plump and radiant in all the right...
SKIN CARE
Apartment Therapy

The $18 Laundry Room Find I Wish I Discovered Years Ago

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a shopping writer, I’ve come across some pretty awesome products over the years. From a back-saving tub scrubber to a smart alarm clock that completely changed the way I sleep, these products have truly made a difference in the way I live my life. So, if anyone can attest to the fact that the perfect home item can truly be life-changing, it’s me. While visiting my 80-year-old aunt a couple of weeks back, I found her in the laundry room struggling to pick up one of those gallon-sized bottles of detergent (what can I say, the lady likes a good deal). Seeing her fuss around with the heavy bottle and frustrating pump nozzle, I immediately stepped in to help, much to her delight. I also began to wonder if there was something out there that could make getting to her laundry detergent a bit easier. One quick Google search later and I found the Skywin Laundry Detergent Holder Organizer.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy