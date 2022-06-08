ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, WI

Carl Petersen

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Carl Petersen, 94 years old (almost 95), passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, June 6, 2022. He was born in Hyrum, Utah to Russell & Myra Louise (Phillips) Petersen at the family farm on August 12, 1927. On his 17th birthday, Carl joined the...

www.channel3000.com

James "Jim" Myron Herrick

MADISON – James (Jim) Myron Herrick passed from his Earthly life at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, Wisconsin at age 73 on the afternoon of June 5, 2022. Jim was born to Myron Ernest and Mabel Nikkoline (Ovadal) Herrick on August 30, 1948 at Methodist Hospital in Madison. Jim was the eldest of three with brother, Gary Alan, and sister, Karen Lynn.
Jane Ellen (Gardner) Borroughs

VERONA – Jane Ellen (Gardner) Borroughs passed away June 8th, 2022, after a long battle with interstitial lung disease. Jane was born April 20th,1948, in Brookfield, WI. Jane is the daughter of William and Jane (Liddle) Gardner and was the third of seven children. Jane graduated from Brookfield High...
Madison: This is Camp Willa requesting a flyby

For the second year in a row, the Willa Brown Aviation Academy, or WBAA, will host Camp Willa, a one-week day camp that caters to kids 12 to 17. This program will run July 11-15 and seeks to expand access to the various experiences and careers aviation has to offer through tours of airport facilities and hands-on activities such as flight simulators.

MADISON, WI
Marjorie Elaine Reese

Marjorie Elaine Reese, age 81, of Spring Green, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 due to injuries sustained in a fall. She was born on December 9, 1940 in Quincy, IL the daughter of Dwight and Fern (Barber) Slater. Elaine graduated as Valedictorian from Bowen High School in Bowen, IL and later graduated from Western Illinois University. She taught high school English and was a librarian at the Freeport, IL Public library.

SPRING GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

Barbara K. Cooper

COLUMBUS—Barbara K. Cooper, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at The Meadows Assisted Living, Fall River. Barbara was born on April 18, 1934, in Roxbury, Wisconsin to Anton and Florentina (Breunig) Ballweg. Barb graduated from Columbus High School and soon after she married her first husband...

COLUMBUS, WI
COLUMBUS, WI
Channel 3000

Brian L. McCusker

Brian L. McCusker, 60, of Ames, IA passed away on April 4, 2022. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 13th at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

AMES, IA
AMES, IA
Channel 3000

Team USA dominates Canada, wins Group A

MADISON, Wis. — Thursday's installment of the best rivalry in women's hockey was all United States. Team USA dominated Canada, scoring 3 goals in the first period and never looking back. Madison Kaiser got the scoring party started for the U.S. in what was a 3-goal period.

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Lenore M. Wimmer

Lenore M. Wimmer, 79, of Cuba City, WI and Key Largo, FL passed away on February 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18th at Faith Lutheran Church in Cuba City, WI with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Burial will in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Saturday, June 18th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

CUBA CITY, WI
CUBA CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Beverley Arlene Anderson

STOUGHTON – Beverley A. Anderson passed away on June 5, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family. Bev lived a life full of faith. She was a true servant to others by actively looking for ways to make someone's day with kind words or sharing excitement for others' accomplishments.

STOUGHTON, WI
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Wisconsin hires Mark D'Onofrio as inside linebackers coach

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has hired Mark D'Onofrio as inside linebackers coach to fill a spot that opened when Bill Sheridan resigned amid an NCAA investigation into potential rule violations at Air Force. D'Onofrio hasn't coached since 2018 but is a former defensive coordinator at Temple, Miami...

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Mary L. O'Brien

Mary L. O'Brien, age 60 died on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison surrounded by her family. Of complications of heart and lung disease not from COVID. She was born on May 6, 1962 at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe the daughter of Paul...

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Coach of the Week: DeForest's Scott Siemion

DeForest, Wis. — The DeForest boys golf team wrapped up their season on Tuesday at the state meet. Ending at state isn't new to them, but how they got there is. This young group of Norskies did it by sticking to Scott Siemion's advice and just taking it slow.

DEFOREST, WI
DEFOREST, WI
Channel 3000

Team USA ready for Thursday's rivalry game with Canada

MADISON, Wis. — Two games. Two blowout wins for the U.S. in the U18 Women's World Championship. The United States has outscored their opponents 11-1. But Thursday will be a different type of task when the best rivalry in women's hockey is renewed. Team USA will face...

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Throwback Thursday: Janitorial expo

MADISON, Wis. — This week's Traveler Throwback Thursday revisits a janitorial expo in Madison in 1989.

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Michigan GOP candidate Kelley charged over Capitol riot role

DETROIT (AP) — Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor and an ardent defender of former President Donald Trump, was charged with misdemeanors Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kelley, 40, was arrested in western Michigan and awaits a...

MICHIGAN STATE
MICHIGAN STATE
Channel 3000

Where to listen to live music on patios in the Madison area

Nothing quite says summer like sitting outside with a cold beverage with friends or family on a patio. What creates an even better summer scene is the addition of live music. At various restaurants, bars and venues, live music is a staple of the summer events calendar. Here are a few places where you can listen to music while enjoying the warm weather during these precious summer months.

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Elaine R. Funseth

Elaine R. Funseth, age 86 passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Heartsong Assisted Living in Belleville. She was born on July 23, 1935, in New Glarus, WI the daughter of Wilbert and Hulda (Heuer) Elmer. Elaine graduated from New Glarus High School in 1952. On June 6, 1954,...

BELLEVILLE, WI
BELLEVILLE, WI

