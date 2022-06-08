Carl Petersen

Lenore M. Wimmer, 79, of Cuba City, WI and Key Largo, FL passed away on February 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18th at Faith Lutheran Church in Cuba City, WI with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Burial will in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Saturday, June 18th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

CUBA CITY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO