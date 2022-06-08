ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Farhad Moshiri apologises to Everton supporters for dismal 2021/22 season

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everton majority shareholder Farhad...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

MLS disciplanary round-up: Thiago Almada suspension extended, Gonzalo Pineda fined

The MLS disciplinary committee has released its decisions for Week 14 of the 2022 season, issuing a couple of fines and extending a suspension. Thiago Almada was sent off for aggressive behavior and making unwanted physical contact with a match official after the final whistle of Atlanta United's 2-1 defeat at home to the Columbus Crew at the end of May.
MLS
90min

New York Red Bulls appoint Jochen Schneider as head of sport

The New York Red Bulls have announced the appointment of Jochen Schneider as the club's new head of sport. The 51-year-old replaces Kevin Thelwell, who departed for the English Premier League in February to take over as Everton's director of football. Sporting director Denis Hamlett will remain in charge of...
MLS
90min

Valentin Castellanos transfer: NYCFC asking price not met amid Leeds interest

New York City FC are yet to receive a suitable offer for striker Valentin Castellanos amid intense Premier League interest, sources have confirmed to 90min. The Argentine striker is one of the most sought-after players in Major League Soccer right now after winning the Golden Boot last year with 19 goals in 32 regular-season appearances. Castellanos went on to score three goals in three Playoff outings to fire NCYFC to MLS Cup glory, continuing that form into 2022 with 11 goals in 18 games so far.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Goodison Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Who has completed the most passes in MLS during the 2022 season?

There are many different ways to play soccer but by far the most pleasing on the eye is keeping the ball. As the league has developed, MLS has gained a particular taste for possession soccer, with players now far more technically capable of playing out of the back and scoring team goals.
MLS
90min

90min

601
Followers
5K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy