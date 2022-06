Midland High's great baseball season ended in heartbreaking fashion Saturday, as Mattawan scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Chemics 7-6 in a walkoff Division 1 regional final at Mount Pleasant High School. The Wildcats advanced to face Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern in Saturday's quarterfinal round, while the Chemics end with a sterling 30-11 record. "We had a good season. Thirty-win seasons are hard to come by," said Midland coach Eric Albright. "I'm sure the boys felt like we had more in the tank, and they had designs on playing another weekend, but that wasn't meant to be.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO