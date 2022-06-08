Five Below: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $32.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 59 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $639.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $653.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Five Below said it expects revenue in the range of $675 million to $695 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $733 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.85 to $5.24 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.12 billion.

