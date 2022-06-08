ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Draymond Green's emotional tightrope key for Warriors in NBA Finals Game 3

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQim8_0g4hzRYh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R492G_0g4hzRYh00
NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr's Tuesday news conference 07:13

BOSTON (CBS SF) -- There's little doubt surrounding the impact Warriors star Draymond Green's emotional edge has had on the NBA Finals. The question is will he push it too far in Wednesday night's Game 3 and a refereeing crew led by Scott Foster.

After picking up a technical in the first half of Game 2, Green dangled on the edge of getting a second and being ejected from the contest. It's a danger zone all to familiar to the Warriors emotional leader.

"He's at his best when he's passionate and emotional," Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said. "I thought he played a great game the other night. He got the early tech, but he left the officials alone all night. The play is always going to be physical in the playoffs. Being physical is part of it. So the main thing is you have to leave the officials alone, and Draymond did a good job of that."

Green's passion is not surprising to Boston head coach Ime Udoka.

"When their team is struggling, he sets the tone for them," he said. "That's one of the ways he does it. But we embrace that. One of the best defensive teams, we like to impose our will, as well."

When asked how he told his team to handle Green's sometimes trash talking antics, Udoka responded:

"I say be who you are. If you want to ignore it, ignore it. If you engage, engage," he said. "Do what you do. Be who you are. The main thing is to continue to stay composed."

"With us, I don't think it's the talking as much as the physicality that they brought. That was noticeable at times. Talking about the first Milwaukee game, the adjustments Miami made were to be more physical. We know obviously that's what Green does. Kind of bleeds over into the team."

"For us it's to be who you are. I told them if I was a player, who I was, I would probably get a double technical immediately. But that's not everybody. Do what you do. Block it out or meet physicality with physicality."

Green credits his emotional edge to growing up in the tough, blue collar neighborhoods of Saginaw. The southeastern Michigan community was once a auto manufacturing center but has fallen tough times.

"There is an art to trash talking," he said. "If you grew up in Saginaw, Michigan, it's naturally given to you. For me personally, growing up the way I did, you can't survive if you can't talk on the court. You go out there quiet if you want to. You play as good as you want. If you're quiet, they're going to think you're soft. They're going to try to bully you. That's just kind of the way I learned."

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

NBA Star Draymond Green’s Wife Hazel Fires Back at Celtics Fans for Their "F--k You" Chants

Watch: Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together. Hazel Renee is one basketball wife you don't want to mess with. After the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, the former Basketball Wives star slammed the fans in Boston for their obscene chants toward her husband, Draymond Green, while their children were present at the game.
BOSTON, MA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Shoots Hoops With Sons Bronny, 17, & Bryce, 14, In Epic Video: Watch

LeBron James, 37, and his sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 14, bonded over a fun basketball game at their home. The NBA star and the teenagers, who both play basketball for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, shot hoops in their driveway in a video that LeBron posted to Instagram on Wednesday, June 8. LeBron showed off by dunking in the basket, before he let his talented sons shoot and score standing far away. Clearly athletic genes run in that family!
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Ime Udoka
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On Draymond Green

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley wasn't amused by some recent comments that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made. Green recently asserted that he gets preferential treatment from officials during games and doesn't worry about getting ejected for being too physical. Barkley took issue with that and told reporters this week that if opponents just "clock" Green once early, he'll stop playing with that mentality.
NBA
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Kendrick Perkins doesn't mince words on Draymond Green's Game 3 performance

Draymond Green had three times as many personal fouls (six) as points (two) in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors. In the aftermath of Game 2 of the series, in which Green attempted -- successfully, in some ways -- to bog down the Celtics with his usual antics, NBC Sports Boston analyst Kendrick Perkins wasn't the least bit impressed with anything the mercurial Golden State star did for an encore.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr critical of Celtics fans for profane chant

A few members of the Golden State Warriors were critical of Celtics fans for the profane chant they did during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night in Boston. The Celtics beat the Warriors 116-100 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. Boston fans were riding Draymond Green throughout the night. They booed him during introductions, said he sucked, and also had a profane chant for the Warriors forward (video here).
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Warriors#Basketball#Sports#Nba Finals Game
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets brutally honest on ugly Game 3 for Warriors vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t mince words when describing his horrible performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Green fouled out of the contest and finished with a brutal stat line of two points, four rebounds and three assists. Overall in the series, he has scored only 15 points, which is just as many fouls he has already committed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy