Lakers Workout Five Current Free Agents

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports that the Lakers are kicking the tires on five current free agents.
For the second summer in a row, the Lakers have a top heavy roster that will require them to get creative in filling out the rest of the roster. Russell Westbrook, Lebron James, and Anthony Davis are approximately owed a combined $129.5M next season. Once again, it will be on the Lakers front office to round out the roster with veteran minimum players and ensure they don't royally screw up their taxpayer mid-level exception ($6.4M).
Allen Iverson is one of the most culturally significant basketball players of recent times. While he may not have enjoyed the same success that Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, or LeBron James have enjoyed, Iverson is a former MVP who generated a massive cult following for his exciting style of play.
A 17-year-old boy was reportedly killed near Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ I Promise School in Akron, Ohio on Thursday night. It was an undeniably tragic incident that further shines a light on the violence that continues to terrorize the nation. The Lakers star took to Twitter to...
The Los Angeles Lakers may be continuing to collect Klutch Sports players like Pokémon cards. Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported this week that Cleveland Cavaliers free agent guard Collin Sexton is drawing a lot of interest ahead of the summer. Amico adds that the Lakers are one of the teams interested in him.
Watch: Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together. Hazel Renee is one basketball wife you don't want to mess with. After the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, the former Basketball Wives star slammed the fans in Boston for their obscene chants toward her husband, Draymond Green, while their children were present at the game.
A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
The off-season has been ongoing for the Los Angeles Lakers for the last month and a half after their elimination from the post-season during the final stretch of regular-season games. The Lakers had the services of Anthony Davis for this final stretch, but AD was clearly limited by his injuries and need more time away.
Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t help but be impressed with Stephen Curry after the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter went nuclear in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. Curry scored 33 points through three quarters to keep the Warriors in the game despite the struggles of Draymond Green...
Jenny Vrentas dropped a bombshell report this Tuesday that fully described Deshaun Watson's alleged behavior off the field. The quarterback of the Cleveland Browns reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period. The NFL has not yet disciplined Watson for the 24 civil lawsuits he's facing. That...
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in...
The NBA experienced a popularity boom in the 1990s, with many dubbing it the Michael Jordan era. With that said, many have noted and covered the Chicago icon’s rivalry with a guard who joined him as one of the only two guards at the time to be awarded Defensive Player of the Year: Seattle SuperSonics star Gary Payton. The 1996 DPOY was also lauded for his equally immense contributions on the offensive end of the court. Basketball Hall of Famer Gail Goodrich said it best: The Glove was “probably as complete a guard as there ever was.” Let’s dig into Gary Payton’s net worth in 2022.
Comments / 2