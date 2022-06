We are excited to announce Lions EXPO 2022, to be held at the Warren Township municipal field (46 Mountain Boulevard), a classic carnival of family fun over four days, Wed., June 15 thru Sat. June 18 from 6-10 p.m. There will be amusement rides, games of chance, fireworks, food vendors and an exposition of local businesses. This will be the 54th Annual EXPO, the flagship event of the Warren Lions Club.

