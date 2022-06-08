Crews respond to fire in downtown Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police responded to a SWAT situation near the area of Calvert Street and Sampson Street on Friday. Police say they went to serve a search warrant for an armed and dangerous fugitive that could have been inside a home in the area. They...
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor police continue to deal with tightlipped witnesses after another man is fatally shot in the city in the last two weeks. Just after 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 900 block of Buss Avenue to investigate a shots fired complaint in one of the city’s housing commission apartment complexes.
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, June 13, a section of Stateline Road will be closed for utility work in Niles Township. The area will be closed to traffic between M-51 and Hollyhock Road. The detour route will direct drivers through Indiana by Hollyhock Road to Auten Road to 9-33/M-51.
MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly happened at a party in Milton Township. At approximately 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Cass County Dispatch received a call from a Berrien County hospital. Hospital staff advised that they were treating a male victim with gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting on Thursday night at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend. South Bend Police were called to the 800 block of W. Laurelwood Court around 6:40 p.m. on the report of a possible shooting. When officers arrived on scene,...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been charged with carjacking an Uber driver. The incident happened in February, but Dustin Hartline, 29, was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on May 25. It’s alleged that Hartline arranged an Uber ride to the Walmart on Portage...
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Michigan State Police hosted the ‘Bike with a Cop’ event. The event was held in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor. Kids ages 5-12 were in attendance and given a brief bicycle safety lesson before the ride.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A deal was reached on Thursday to sell a landmark in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. The old Fire Station #9 on Mishawaka Avenue dates back to 1926. Attempts to sell the firehouse at the time drew little interest. But on Thursday, the city...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The popular Shortcakes on the Blacktop fundraiser took place on Friday in South Bend. The event took place in the parking lot of the Cathedral of St. James. The drive-thru line was backed up onto Lafayette Boulevard. The money raised is going to several local...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the South Bend Police Department held their third community crime stats meeting of the year. The numbers released were from the month of May. Police say discussions like these give residents a chance to see crime trends from their neighborhoods and ask officers questions. Community members said they want to bridge the gap between citizens and police.
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - From tacos, to burritos, to their signature quesabirria, Benton Township’s newest Mexican restaurant, Sabroso!, already has Michiana wanting more. “I feel like I am dreaming. I feel like it’s not true,” says Sabroso! owner Olivia Mancinas Benitez. “Some guy came up to...
Dr. Theodore Stevens officially hired as next superintendent for School City of Mishawaka. Stevens left the district four years ago to become superintendent at the South Central Community School Corporation in LaPorte County. Updated: 15 minutes ago. If the bond passes, a 2.5-millage increase will be added to the current...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Alzheimer’s and Dementia of Northern Indiana, powered by Real Services hosted it’s 32nd annual Stand By Me, Alzheimer’s and Dementia walk to raise money for their services that provide assistance and resources. Those affected by these diseases, like Paula Abraham, whose...
It’s alleged that Dustin Hartline arranged an Uber ride to the Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend, where he pulled a gun and took the car by force. Indiana Sen. Todd Young became the first political candidate in the Hoosier State to be endorsed by the National Border Control Council.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -South Bend police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. People say they are frustrated. This is the 14th person shot in South Bend since the beginning of May, and the victim is the sixth person to die from gun violence in that same amount of time.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Theodore Stevens was officially hired to be the next superintendent for School City of Mishawaka on Thursday. Stevens is a Logansport native who actually started his career working maintenance in the school system there while on summer break from college. Stevens left the district four...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the past ten days there’s been two fatal shootings in South Bend. City leaders said they are doing what they can to help curb gun violence. Canneth Lee, who is on the South Bend Common Council, and a group violence interventionist with S.A.V.E., said it starts at home and that we have to start changing parents’ and kids’ mindsets.
