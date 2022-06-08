ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Crews respond to fire in downtown Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are responding to a fire in downtown...

www.wndu.com

WNDU

Police respond to SWAT situation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police responded to a SWAT situation near the area of Calvert Street and Sampson Street on Friday. Police say they went to serve a search warrant for an armed and dangerous fugitive that could have been inside a home in the area. They...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man fatally shot in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor police continue to deal with tightlipped witnesses after another man is fatally shot in the city in the last two weeks. Just after 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 900 block of Buss Avenue to investigate a shots fired complaint in one of the city’s housing commission apartment complexes.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Stateline Road to close in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, June 13, a section of Stateline Road will be closed for utility work in Niles Township. The area will be closed to traffic between M-51 and Hollyhock Road. The detour route will direct drivers through Indiana by Hollyhock Road to Auten Road to 9-33/M-51.
NILES, MI
WNDU

Police investigating Cass Co. shooting

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly happened at a party in Milton Township. At approximately 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Cass County Dispatch received a call from a Berrien County hospital. Hospital staff advised that they were treating a male victim with gunshot wounds.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend man charged for carjacking Uber driver

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been charged with carjacking an Uber driver. The incident happened in February, but Dustin Hartline, 29, was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on May 25. It’s alleged that Hartline arranged an Uber ride to the Walmart on Portage...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Old firehouse in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood sold

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A deal was reached on Thursday to sell a landmark in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. The old Fire Station #9 on Mishawaka Avenue dates back to 1926. Attempts to sell the firehouse at the time drew little interest. But on Thursday, the city...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

Indiana Sen. Young visits Mishawaka, speaks on border issues. Updated: 14 minutes ago. Indiana Sen. Todd Young became the first...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police Department hosts crime statistics meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the South Bend Police Department held their third community crime stats meeting of the year. The numbers released were from the month of May. Police say discussions like these give residents a chance to see crime trends from their neighborhoods and ask officers questions. Community members said they want to bridge the gap between citizens and police.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Therapy dog retires from Niles High School

Indiana Sen. Young visits Mishawaka, speaks on border issues. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Indiana Sen. Todd Young became the first...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Road closure next week for Lincoln Way W.

Dr. Theodore Stevens officially hired as next superintendent for School City of Mishawaka. Stevens left the district four years ago to become superintendent at the South Central Community School Corporation in LaPorte County. Updated: 15 minutes ago. If the bond passes, a 2.5-millage increase will be added to the current...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

32nd annual Stand By Me, Alzheimer’s and Dementia Walk in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Alzheimer’s and Dementia of Northern Indiana, powered by Real Services hosted it’s 32nd annual Stand By Me, Alzheimer’s and Dementia walk to raise money for their services that provide assistance and resources. Those affected by these diseases, like Paula Abraham, whose...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Cubs, Beacon honor 'Home Run for Life' recipient

It’s alleged that Dustin Hartline arranged an Uber ride to the Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend, where he pulled a gun and took the car by force. Indiana Sen. Todd Young became the first political candidate in the Hoosier State to be endorsed by the National Border Control Council.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City leaders aim to curb gun violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the past ten days there’s been two fatal shootings in South Bend. City leaders said they are doing what they can to help curb gun violence. Canneth Lee, who is on the South Bend Common Council, and a group violence interventionist with S.A.V.E., said it starts at home and that we have to start changing parents’ and kids’ mindsets.
SOUTH BEND, IN

