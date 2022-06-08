ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Two open-call opportunities for City of Austin's Art in Public Places program

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - There are two open call opportunities for Texas-based artists to be a part of the second quarter of the City of Austin's Art in Public Places program (AIPP). The AIPP application period is open until August 4, 2022. The second quarter projects include the following:. 2022...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 1

Related
Austin 360

10 ways to celebrate Juneteenth 2022 in Austin with concerts, parades and cultural arts

Last year, President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a national holiday, but Black communities in Texas have celebrated Emancipation Day for generations. President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing enslaved people in rebel states, on January 1, 1863, but enforcement throughout the South was lax until Union troops arrived.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

$267 million film, TV studio proposed for Austin metro area

A $267 million studio for film and television production could be coming to San Marcos, and city and county officials have agreed to provide millions in tax breaks to help make it happen. Hill Country Studios, a subsidiary of Hill Country Group LLC, has proposed a state-of-the-art production, television, film...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Housing and the Mayor’s Race

The City Council election cycle has barely begun in earnest and the filing deadline is still two months away, but state Rep. Celia Israel has jumped to the front of the mayoral race as far as actual campaigning is concerned. Last week, Israel – likely to be the major contender most amenable to Austin's left – sought first-mover advantage as the mayoral aspirants debate solutions to the city's biggest problem. "The interests of a powerful few fostered a fundamental misunderstanding of the needs of our city, and have created a historic housing crisis," she writes on her website to introduce her "Home for All" proposals. "The housing shortage is pricing the workforce we depend on the most out of the city limits. We need to keep Austin affordable for teachers, nurses, public service workers, childcare providers, artists, retail service employees and more."
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Austin Monitor

West Austin neighborhood bands together to save lakefront estate

An application to demolish an idiosyncratic estate at 2002 Scenic Drive has been put on hold, as the Historic Landmark Commission elected to initiate historic zoning last Wednesday. The residence first appeared on the commission’s agenda last month, inspiring an outpouring of neighborhood opposition and a community-led effort to research...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lack of lifeguards impacting pools across Central Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The lack of lifeguards is impacting pools across Central Texas and some of your favorite swimming spots might even be closed this summer because of it. With the temperatures on the rise and summer just around, some pools might not be as available to those looking to escape the heat then in the past.
CEDAR PARK, TX
tribeza.com

Austin Growth Leads Some Residents to Head for the Hill Country

Amidst the boom of the Austin real estate market, some are choosing to move to smaller towns with affordability and charm. Austin’s exponential growth — for better or worse — is apparent everywhere you look. But the Hill Country also abounds with smaller towns and areas, each with their own identity and charm. While some move to these towns, like Kyle and Buda, and commute to Austin, enjoying the benefits of both, others are seeking a little land and slower pace as well as the flexibility to work from home that has become so much more common.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#City Limits#Landmarks#City Of Austin#Aipp
dailytrib.com

Llano Rock’n Riverfest canceled

Llano’s annual summer watersports festival, the Rock’n Riverfest, has been canceled due to severe drought conditions. The festival was to be held July 1-3 at Badu Park. Llano County is experiencing the second-driest year to date in the 128 years that conditions have been recorded, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. These conditions led Mayor Pro Tem Kara Gilliland and the city’s Water and Wastewater Department to call off the event.
LLANO, TX
Austin Chronicle

Black Women Reclaim Space in Austin’s Outdoors

June is Great Outdoors Month, and native Austinite Tanya Walker will certainly be celebrating. Maybe you'll find her exploring the subterranean silence of Central Texas' intricate cave systems. Or perhaps she'll be whizzing along a live-oak-studded trail on a galloping horse. But more often than not, you'll find Walker on the water, in a kayak. "I want everybody to feel what I feel when I'm out there on Town Lake," she says. "You cannot see the true beauty of Austin driving – you have to be on the water to see it and appreciate it." And yet, even while finding peace out on the water, something was missing. "It was rare that I would see somebody else of color out there with me," she said.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Community Impact Austin

New barbershop open on WIlliams Drive in Georgetown

Dapper Barbershop opened May 17 at 4410 Williams Drive, Georgetown. The salon caters to men and children, specializing in razor cuts and simple braiding. The barbershop's Facebook page says it is known for comfortable seating, precision cuts and overall attention to detail.Complementary drinks are available to customers. 512-695-0324. www.facebook.com/DapperBarbershopGT.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

CapMetro to offer free rides to cooling centers this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas - CapMetro is offering free rides to cooling centers in Austin this weekend in response to the expected high temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for this weekend due to high air temperatures and a heat index expected in the triple digits. The warning will be in place until 7 p.m. June 12 for most of Central Texas, Air temperatures are expected between 102 and 107 and the peak heat index is expected between 105 and 110.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Over 6,500 historic artifacts found in Texas’ oldest psychiatric hospital

Throughout the construction process for the new Austin State Hospital building, archeologists have discovered over 6,500 artifacts dating back to 1861. The Austin State Hospital is undergoing construction and is set to be finished by November 2023. The new building will be all under one roof, replete with therapy and exercise rooms, classrooms and a multipurpose activity room.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy