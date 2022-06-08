Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Culberson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ SUNDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103 expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 99. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas, and Davis Mountains. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, until 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

BREWSTER COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO