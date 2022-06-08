ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culberson County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Culberson by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Davis Mountains, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ SUNDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103 expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 99. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas, and Davis Mountains. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, until 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman finds AirTag under car

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A West Texas woman is on edge and warning others tonight after she said she witnessed someone putting an AirTag on her car. She chose to remain anonymous. “Some people have no shame in doing stuff like this in broad daylight, because I mean, four o’clock in the afternoon, no body […]
MONAHANS, TX

