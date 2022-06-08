ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Heights, NJ

Berkeley Heights Rescue Squad to Host a Free Bagel Brunch

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berkeley Heights Rescue Squad is hosting a free bagel brunch on...

54th Annual Warren Lions Club EXPO Carnival

We are excited to announce Lions EXPO 2022, to be held at the Warren Township municipal field (46 Mountain Boulevard), a classic carnival of family fun over four days, Wed., June 15 thru Sat. June 18 from 6-10 p.m. There will be amusement rides, games of chance, fireworks, food vendors and an exposition of local businesses. This will be the 54th Annual EXPO, the flagship event of the Warren Lions Club.
WARREN, NJ
Pirate’s Cove Playground in Old Bridge NJ

Some playgrounds sit in the middle of a grassy field. Some are located near a lake. Some are tucked behind buildings and some like Pirate’s Cove Playground in Old Bridge are just off the beach. Though with the tall trees and grassy area you might not even realize there’s a beach just a few steps away.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Berkeley Township, NJ
Berkeley Heights, NJ
Sephora at Kohl’s expansion continues with 3 new N.J. stores

The Sephora at Kohl’s concept has been expanding rapidly. Sephora at Kohl’s shop-in-shops were unveiled in stores at 333 Route 18 in East Brunswick, 11 N. Park Dr. in Newton and 1 Route 37 W. in Toms River on June 10. An additional seven Sephora mini-shops are planned...
RETAIL
Susan Janett’s Animal Rescue Honors A Friend’s Last Wish

On May 9, a driver discovered a a dying dog in a dumpster behind the ShopRite in Newark. Not long after, Susan Janett of the animal welfare non-profit Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch learned that a Verona resident working at the ShopRite of Brookdale in Bloomfield was trying to reach her to help the Yorkie. Janett quickly organized the dog’s transportation to the Veterinary Emergency Group in Clifton.
VERONA, NJ
Bergen County Native With Terminal Cancer Works Through Living List Of Dreams

Support is on the rise for a courageous Bergen County woman diagnosed with a terminal and incurable form of breast cancer as she works through a living list of dreams. Cassie Romano of Emerson — a behavior therapist who worked with children with autism — was initially diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in January 2020, according to a GoFundMe that documents her difficult journey.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New details: How did brothers drown in NJ school’s indoor pool?

BAYONNE — The brothers who drowned Wednesday night may have been swimming in a closed diving pool while lifeguards were paying attention to the main lap pool. The president of the Bayonne Board of Education told NBC 4 New York that the two brothers who drowned Wednesday night were in a smaller diving pool at the Lincoln Community School. Diving pools are much deeper than regular pools.
BAYONNE, NJ
2 hospitalized after 3-alarm fire ravages N.J. home

Two people were hospitalized Friday after they were rescued from a burning home in South Hackensack, authorities said. The single-family home on Agar Place caught fire shortly after 2:30 a.m., drawing first-responders from up to eight towns in Bergen County, according to South Hackensack Mayor Frank Cagas. “Two people were...
SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ
Enclave at Dewy Meadows in Basking Ridge hits 100% leasing milestone

The Enclave at Dewy Meadows, a new community of luxury rental residences and loft-style apartments in Basking Ridge, has unquestionably made a strong impression with today’s renters. In May, the first building at the Garden Communities development — introduced just six months ago — reached the 100% leased milestone, according to a Thursday announcement.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

