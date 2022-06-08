Berkeley Heights Rescue Squad to Host a Free Bagel Brunch

We are excited to announce Lions EXPO 2022, to be held at the Warren Township municipal field (46 Mountain Boulevard), a classic carnival of family fun over four days, Wed., June 15 thru Sat. June 18 from 6-10 p.m. There will be amusement rides, games of chance, fireworks, food vendors and an exposition of local businesses. This will be the 54th Annual EXPO, the flagship event of the Warren Lions Club.
Eat tacos and support a worthy cause? Sounds like a winner to me. Taco Palooza is coming to Hopatcong on June 18 as part of a fundraiser for PBA 149, Special Olympics, and Hopatcong Smile. Actually, it’s more than just a day of tacos and margaritas, there is also a...
Ice cream is such a staple during the summertime. As kids, we would get so excited for the ice cream truck to come through the neighborhood and we would take forever deciding between a Screw Ball, Choco Taco, or Ninja Turtles pop just for the gumball eyes. One of the...
Some playgrounds sit in the middle of a grassy field. Some are located near a lake. Some are tucked behind buildings and some like Pirate’s Cove Playground in Old Bridge are just off the beach. Though with the tall trees and grassy area you might not even realize there’s a beach just a few steps away.
Randolph’s Bakery said it will close its two shops in Burlington County on Father's Day. The 40-year-old bakery made the announcement via Facebook, saying, "It's been sweet." Since 1982, it has operated a bakery at 300 E. Greentree Road in Marlton. Its Maple Shade bakery is located at 101...
Chef Sal Lamboglia of Café Spaghetti in Brooklyn, New York, is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite easy Italian entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make garlicky spaghetti with crispy breadcrumbs and ricotta crostini with truffle honey. Joy Bauer. The textural contrast between the unctuous...
I can't believe only five made the list from Ocean County. Best of New Jersey just put out a list of the best outdoor dining in New Jersey, just in time for summer here at the Jersey Shore. Five of our favorites made the list here in Ocean County. Some...
The Sephora at Kohl’s concept has been expanding rapidly. Sephora at Kohl’s shop-in-shops were unveiled in stores at 333 Route 18 in East Brunswick, 11 N. Park Dr. in Newton and 1 Route 37 W. in Toms River on June 10. An additional seven Sephora mini-shops are planned...
On May 9, a driver discovered a a dying dog in a dumpster behind the ShopRite in Newark. Not long after, Susan Janett of the animal welfare non-profit Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch learned that a Verona resident working at the ShopRite of Brookdale in Bloomfield was trying to reach her to help the Yorkie. Janett quickly organized the dog’s transportation to the Veterinary Emergency Group in Clifton.
Support is on the rise for a courageous Bergen County woman diagnosed with a terminal and incurable form of breast cancer as she works through a living list of dreams. Cassie Romano of Emerson — a behavior therapist who worked with children with autism — was initially diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in January 2020, according to a GoFundMe that documents her difficult journey.
To me, pudding is one of those desserts that I never really think about, but when it’s put in front of me, I wish I thought about more!. Just last summer, the Puddin' Palace opened in Oaklyn, New Jersey with quite an array of desserts. From your classic banana...
It's the end of the line for a century-old family-owned and operated business here in the Garden State. And what's there now will soon be bulldozed so a 162-unit housing development can be constructed. Our travels take us to Westfield in Union County where there are just a few weeks...
In what sure feels like an increasing trend in northern New Jersey, Kushner has begun the demolition of an aging suburban office building in East Hanover — the first step in creating a 265-unit luxury apartment complex. The project, at 72 Eagle Rock Ave., is expected to be completed...
Over a month ago, I put together a list of 10 Jersey Shore restaurants that I still need to eat at. Beloved eateries like Grandma's Meatballs in Manasquan and Birravino in Red Bank are on the list. Luckily, in the last few days, I was able to eat at the top two suggested spots on the list.
BAYONNE — The brothers who drowned Wednesday night may have been swimming in a closed diving pool while lifeguards were paying attention to the main lap pool. The president of the Bayonne Board of Education told NBC 4 New York that the two brothers who drowned Wednesday night were in a smaller diving pool at the Lincoln Community School. Diving pools are much deeper than regular pools.
One person was hurt Thursday after a driver who thought he was in reverse crashed his SUV into the front of a Dunkin’ store in Bergen County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. at the coffee shop in the Arlington Plaza on Schuyler Avenue in North Arlington, according to borough Mayor Dan Pronti.
Two people were hospitalized Friday after they were rescued from a burning home in South Hackensack, authorities said. The single-family home on Agar Place caught fire shortly after 2:30 a.m., drawing first-responders from up to eight towns in Bergen County, according to South Hackensack Mayor Frank Cagas. “Two people were...
With so many supermarkets offering birthday cakes, cookies and pastries, many times baked on the premises, it's hard for local bakeries to compete. One of the casualties of this trend is right here in my hometown of Marlton. Randolph's Bakery put out word on social media yesterday that they're closing their doors.
The Enclave at Dewy Meadows, a new community of luxury rental residences and loft-style apartments in Basking Ridge, has unquestionably made a strong impression with today’s renters. In May, the first building at the Garden Communities development — introduced just six months ago — reached the 100% leased milestone, according to a Thursday announcement.
Comments / 0