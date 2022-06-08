Native Pride Dancer featured in library summer events

Draped in multi-colored feathered and beaded regalia, Larry Yazzie, of the Meskwaki Tribe, gave families in Le Sueur and Le Center a unique opportunity to witness the spiritual and uplifting power of Indigenous dance.

On Monday, the founder and artistic director of the Native Pride Dancers — a St. Paul-based group of indigenous cultural educators, dancers and singers — visited the Le Sueur and Le Center libraries to demonstrate pow wow dances and teach their significance.

Yazzie took up dancing from a young age before performing competitively. He became a two-time world champion in the fancy dance — a modern warrior dance which originated in the 1950s and combines fast footwork with bold, colorful tribal garb.

“I can literally say [dance] saved my life through tough times,” said Yazzie. “It’s like how you put on music to express what you feel. This is my church; this is my healing. I stand here tall and proud of who I am — braided up, painted up — in the battle to educate the masses and bring unity as one.”

The Native Pride Dancer demonstrated several dances for the crowd, including the traditional eagle dance and the more contemporary burn dance.

The eagle dance is performed with wings made from real eagle feathers and is staged to honor the high-flying bird. It’s believed by some tribes that the eagle soars the highest of all creatures. The dancer simulates the movements of the eagle, flapping their wing-covered arms as an eagle would and imitating the raptor’s short, low-to-the-ground footsteps.

Yazzie’s outfit further celebrated the bird with two eagle feathers sticking out from atop a headdress made with porcupine hairs dyed in colors from the tail of a deer. His torso additionally bore a beaded eagle-pattern handmade by his sister.

The veteran dancer and educator noted that his clothing was far more colorful than what traditional dancers would have worn. Toward the mid-20th century, pow wow outfits grew increasingly bright and colorful as fashions evolved.

Yazzie demonstrated how intricate modern pow wow designs can be included in a performance of the burn dance. He added circular, feathered bustles to his upper arms and strapped two orange, green and blue sets of wings to his back, which resembled the tail feathers of a turkey.

The burn dance is one of the most intense dances, requiring the performer to keep up with an increasingly fast drum beat in a regalia weighing about 20 pounds. Out of breath at the end of the song, Yazzie said it felt like running a marathon in three minutes.

“It takes stamina and endurance and speed. It requires timing and keeping your beat and time to the rhythm of the drum,” said Yazzie.

After preforming the burn dance, Yazzie taught the children in the audience how to do the steps.

The Native Pride Dancer’s visit was financed with a grant from the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative and is one of many scheduled events in the Le Sueur and Le Center Libraries Summer Reading Program.

Summer reading program

On Friday, both community libraries, which fall under the shared Waseca-Le Sueur Library System, held summer reading kickoff parties to encourage families to get excited about reading and upcoming activities at the library.

The Le Sueur Library saw hundreds of kids sign up for the Summer Reading Program in a delightful event that featured a bounce house, balloon animals and the Zip Zap ice cream truck.

“In two months here, we’ll be doing around 30-some events,” said Le Sueur Librarian Jessi Zimmerman. “This is the time we celebrate reading and enjoy the community events.”

The more events kids sign up for this summer, the more chances they have to earn prizes. The Le Sueur Library introduced a new library event punch card for kids to bring with them to each event.

Kids ages 3-9 can pick a prize from the pirate’s chest after going to two events while tweens ages 10-12 receive a free book. At 3-5 events, kids receive a pirates chest prize and a free book and upon going to six or more events they get a $5 Barnes and Nobles gift card on top of a free prize and book. Tweens receive a free book and a chance to win a $30 Amazon gift card after attending three or more events.

Tweens in Le Sueur and Le Center are also competing in a battle of the books. Those that registered by May 27 are competing in a nine-county book trivia competition on Aug. 10 with a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Reading during the summer can make a critical difference in a child’s education. According to the library system, kids who don’t read during the summer are typically four years behind kids who do by the end of high school.

“If kids don’t keep reading throughout the summer, they do lose their skills,” said Le Center Librarian Lynn Selly.

The Le Center Library’s kickoff leaned into this summer’s reading program theme, “Oceans of Possibilities.” A bubble-generating machine produced suds for kids to pop while staff handed out blue-frosted cupcakes and a cerulean “Ocean Water” fruit punch. The event was also attended by a Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who gave a presentation on water safety.

The summer calendar features numerous aquatic-themed events including a mermaid party, a Moana party, an “I survived … a shark attack” party and message in a bottle event for tweens to decode secret messages in bottles.

The libraries are hosting other activities as well, including a visit from Minnesota author Sean Jensen, Peter Bloedel’s Perpetual Vaudebille Show, Taiko drumming, animal mask performance by Christopher Lutter-Gardella and many more.