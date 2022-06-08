This Pride Parade Was Just Cancelled Because Cops Refuse to Work Security

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old has been charged with shooting a paintball that struck former Chicago Police Supt. Terry Hillard last month. The teen appeared in Juvenile Court on Thursday of last week in connection with the incident on Sunday, May 29. Judge Oommen Green imposed conditions of a curfew, no contact with Hillard, and no use or possession of paintball guns, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's office. Hillard, 78, was in a yard near 83rd Street and Vernon Avenue struck when someone fired a paintball gun at 5:33 p.m. May 29. He declined medical attention. In a statement the day after the incident, a spokeswoman said Hillard was "okay, but wants people to learn from this and reminds everyone to always be vigilant, be aware, and be safe." Hillard served as police superintendent from 1998 until 2003. An investigation continues regarding a second minor suspected in the attack.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO