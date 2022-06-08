ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Pride Parade Was Just Cancelled Because Cops Refuse to Work Security

By Trone Dowd
 3 days ago
A Pride parade in Aurora, Illinois, scheduled for Sunday is not expected to happen because the local police department says it doesn’t have enough cops available to provide security for it. Aurora Pride, which was working alongside the city’s Community Events Division and the Aurora Police Department to...

Comments / 112

eric gelder
3d ago

As a gay guy, I say good. my question to our community is this;What rights do you/we not have?What new rights do we/you want?We won already, we achieved the mission of Gay Pride, we changed the world with our movement. Just in case you forgot.What is our new goal? you went along with demonizing cops, now you expect them to provide security after you've bashed them?Get a new mission, create a new LEGITIMATE goal

Reply(12)
61
alwaysright
3d ago

About time they pay for there own security instead of tax payer dollars. Thank you officers and if you were there you would be going to court for a pronoun.

Reply(3)
48
HBK Family
2d ago

Their is no pride in being gay I think. I just pray that they get the help they need. This is purely a selfish lifestyle and can not produce life. This is why God detested this lifestyle. God bless.

Reply(4)
14
