The Falcons signed former Bears offensive lineman Germain Ifedi to a one-year deal about a month ago. Terry Fontenot hired Ryan Pace, the former Bears general manager, to the front office earlier this offseason, and it looks like Pace has Fontenot’s ear because the Falcons signed two free agents that played for the Bears last season right after the hire — Teez Tabor and Elijah Wilkerson. Then turned around and signed running back Damien Williams, who also spent 2021 in Chicago. But that’s not all. They signed another Bears free agent in wide receiver Damiere Byrd.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO