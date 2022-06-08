ML museum to host drum circle

MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Museum and Art Center will host a drum circle Saturday, according to a press release from the museum.

The drum circle will take place at Civic Center Park if the weather is good, and move to the Civic Center auditorium, 401 S. Balsam St., if it’s not.

Dr. John Owens, an instructor at Big Bend Community College, will lead the drum circle and teach rhythms from West Africa, South America, the Caribbean and other regions of the world. Everyone is invited to play, which includes non-musicians/beginners to expert drummers. Participants who own a drum, such as a djembe or a conga, are encouraged to bring it. There will be a limited number of hand drums available for those who do not. There is no charge, but registration is required.

More information is available at 509-764-3830.