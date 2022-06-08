ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Basin Herald

ML museum to host drum circle

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Ikd6_0g4hwvNe00

MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Museum and Art Center will host a drum circle Saturday, according to a press release from the museum.

The drum circle will take place at Civic Center Park if the weather is good, and move to the Civic Center auditorium, 401 S. Balsam St., if it’s not.

Dr. John Owens, an instructor at Big Bend Community College, will lead the drum circle and teach rhythms from West Africa, South America, the Caribbean and other regions of the world. Everyone is invited to play, which includes non-musicians/beginners to expert drummers. Participants who own a drum, such as a djembe or a conga, are encouraged to bring it. There will be a limited number of hand drums available for those who do not. There is no charge, but registration is required.

More information is available at 509-764-3830.

Comments / 0

Related
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

New franchise owners want to bake joy into their Bundt cakes

Tri-Citians need a little more cake. That’s what Julie Zirker believes. She’s the co-owner of the first Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise in the Tri-Cities. It’s opening at 110 Gage Blvd., Suite 200, in Richland at the end of June. “We need a little more joy and a...
RICHLAND, WA
qvpr.com

B Street Market opens for 2022 season

Forget the cloudy skies and sweaters. Summer is indeed around the corner, and we have the B Street Market’s happenings to prove it. The market opened for the season Saturday, June 4, in downtown Quincy. Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Powered by our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drums#Drum Circle#West Africa#Art Center#Music
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla High School moves graduation indoors

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322. Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

The Public Market at CRW in Kennewick opens!

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Public Market at the Columbia River Warehouse opened Thursday morning, and over 70 vendors have moved in according to a Facebook post by the business. This market is open year round, Thursday through Sunday, and their social media listed these as their hours: Thursday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday/Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday:...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Benton City, City Wide Yard Sale

The first rule to hitting yard sales in my household is "HUSTLE!" Why do we have to hustle? Simple, to get to as many yard sales as possible and to find all the good deals before they are all gone! It would sure be nice if they were all mapped out and lined up so we could just hit sale, after sale...
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Walla Walla, WA metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended June 5, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WALLA WALLA, WA
102.7 KORD

Lind Combine Demolition Derby is Back

This is one of my all-time, favorite activities to attend! The Lind Combine Derby is a weekend of jam-packed, exciting crash-em-up contests and it is happening this weekend! Starting Friday at 6:00 p.m. they will entertain you with the car and truck races and follow up with live music by the Fred Bauer Band.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Splash Down will remain closed this summer

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Splash Down has been a Spokane Valley staple since the 1980s, but like so many small businesses, the water park was hit hard by COVID-19 and now as another summer rolls around, will remain closed. Once a buzzing water park filled with laughs and smiles,...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wolf pack kills calf, forcing decision on lethal control

SPOKANE, Wash. — A wolf pack in northeastern Washington state has killed another calf, forcing the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to determine whether to cull the pack, officials said. The Togo pack of wolves has attacked three calves over the past 30 days, surpassing the threshold of...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Pineapple Express’ elevates rain, flooding concerns across the Northwest

A ‘Pineapple Express’ setup will be responsible for more than an inch of rain in some portions of Eastern Washington and Oregon Friday and Saturday. Yet another rainy weekend forecast for the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla comes after an already unusually wet late spring season. Over the next 48-56 hours, the Cascades and the Blues look to receive between...
YAKIMA, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
150
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy