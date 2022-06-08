U.S. Open champ Emma Raducanu hopes to be fit for Wimbledon after latest injury scare

May 25, 2022; Paris, France; Emma Raducanu (GBR) reacts to a point in her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on day four of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu sparked plenty of concern about her availability for the upcoming Wimbledon Championships when she was forced to retire from her opening-round Nottingham Open match versus Viktorija Golubic on Tuesday due to what she later referred to as "an absolute freak injury" to her left side.

Raducanu then raised eyebrows when she admitted she had "no idea" about playing in the Grand Slam tournament scheduled on June 27.

The 19-year-old has since offered a positive update on her status.

According to Reuters (h/t ESPN) and Tumaini Carayol of The Guardian, Raducanu underwent a scan that revealed a side strain. She will miss the Rothesay Classic but hopes to earn a wildcard into the Rothesay International later this month ahead of Wimbledon.

"It was disappointing to go out this week with a side injury and unfortunately will no longer be able to play in Birmingham," Raducanu explained in a statement released by Britain's Lawn Tennis Association. "I'm looking forward to be back on the match court soon though to enjoy the rest of the grass season."

This is the latest physical setback for Raducanu after she dealt with a lower back issue before the French Open and a myriad of other problems over the first half of 2022. Earlier this week, world No. 5 Maria Sakkari remarked that "people don't give enough credit to" Raducanu regarding her sudden and unexpected rise to fame since her triumph in New York last summer.

"Everyone has different times to break through. For me it was two or three years until I got used to the Tour -- it always takes time," Sakkari added during those comments.