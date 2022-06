Each year, Pride celebrates the accomplishments and history of the LGBTQ+ community. Produced by Trillium Health, Rochester Pride is one of New York State's largest pride festivals north of New York City. This year, as always, Rochester Pride encourages the community to be true to themselves, find inspiration from icons in the LGBTQ+ community and utilize every color of the spectrum to highlight individuality and diversity.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO