NEW BRITAIN – The Alvarium Beer Company is continuing to extend its standing in the beverage industry with the addition of Alvarium Roasting Co, its coffee brand. “As a business and a craft industry about a year ago we had a plan to try and diversify our products thinking about how we can stand out, what we can do differently,” said Mike Larson, co-founder. “The first step about six months ago was to start a brand of hard seltzers, so we make low calorie hard seltzers now. And then the next step was look into the craft coffee side of things, and coffee and beer go pretty well together when it comes to the craft beverage side of things.”

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO